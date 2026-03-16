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White House

WH chief of staff Susie Wiles diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, prognosis 'excellent,' Trump says

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
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White House chief of staff Susie Wiles has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and will begin treatment immediately, President Donald Trump said Monday.

Trump said Wiles has an "excellent" prognosis and plans to continue working at the White House while undergoing treatment.

"Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her. Susie, as one of my closest and most important advisors, is tough and deeply committed to serving the American People," the president wrote on his Truth Social account.

"She will soon be better than ever! Melania and I are with her in every way, and we look forward to working with Susie on the many big and wonderful things that are happening for the benefit of our Country!"

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

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