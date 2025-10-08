Republican labels Mamdani as 'little more than a Muslim terrorist,' advocates yanking citizenship, deportation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Florida lambasted New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani as "little more than a Muslim terrorist," asserting that the Empire State assemblymember should be stripped of his citizenship and deported.

"This is nauseating. Mamdani is little more than a Muslim terrorist. It’s a disgrace he was ever granted citizenship. It should be stripped and he should be deported to the Ugandan s---hole he came from," Fine wrote in a post on X in response to a statement Mamdani issued on the two-year anniversary of the heinous October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attack against Israel.

Fox News Digital emailed Mamdani's campaign to request a comment from the mayoral candidate.

ISRAEL CALLS PROMINENT DEMOCRAT ‘MOUTHPIECE FOR HAMAS’ IN BLISTERING OCT. 7 POST

Terrorists committed atrocities including rape, murder, and kidnapping during the 2023 attack.

While Mamdani began the statement by acknowledging that "Hamas carried out a horrific war crime," he went on to assert that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government of Israel mounted "a genocidal war" and that the U.S. government "has been complicit through it all."

‘ABSOLUTELY A COMMUNIST’: MAMDANI DODGES LABEL, BUT HIS RECORD AND EXPERT SAY OTHERWISE

"The occupation and apartheid must end. Peace must be pursued through diplomacy, not war crimes, and our government must act to end these atrocities and hold those responsible to account," he declared in the statement.

Mamdani was born in Uganda and moved to the Big Apple with his family when he was 7, according to his biography on nyassembly.gov, which notes that "in 2018, he became naturalized as an American citizen."

MAMDANI FUNNELS BIG MONEY TO RADICAL ALLIES PLOTTING CONTROL OF CITY HALL: ‘SEIZE STATE POWER’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the biography on his X account, Mandani calls himself a "Democratic Socialist" and indicates that he is "Running to freeze the rent, make buses fast + free, and deliver universal childcare."