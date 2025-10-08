Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Republican labels Mamdani as 'little more than a Muslim terrorist,' advocates yanking citizenship, deportation

'It’s a disgrace he was ever granted citizenship,' Representative Randy Fine asserts

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Trace Gallagher: Zohran Mamdani's comments have very little to do with Oct. 7 Video

Trace Gallagher: Zohran Mamdani's comments have very little to do with Oct. 7

'Common Sense' Department: New York has the highest Jewish population in the country but mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani, still can’t seem to bring himself to condemn Hamas’ brutal attacks.

Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Florida lambasted New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani as "little more than a Muslim terrorist," asserting that the Empire State assemblymember should be stripped of his citizenship and deported.

"This is nauseating. Mamdani is little more than a Muslim terrorist. It’s a disgrace he was ever granted citizenship. It should be stripped and he should be deported to the Ugandan s---hole he came from," Fine wrote in a post on X in response to a statement Mamdani issued on the two-year anniversary of the heinous October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attack against Israel.

Fox News Digital emailed Mamdani's campaign to request a comment from the mayoral candidate.

ISRAEL CALLS PROMINENT DEMOCRAT ‘MOUTHPIECE FOR HAMAS’ IN BLISTERING OCT. 7 POST

Left: Rep. Randy Fine; Right: New York Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani

Left: Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., leaves the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025; New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani listens as Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., speaks during a press conference at the 1199SEIU headquarters on Aug. 11, 2025 in New York City (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Terrorists committed atrocities including rape, murder, and kidnapping during the 2023 attack.

While Mamdani began the statement by acknowledging that "Hamas carried out a horrific war crime," he went on to assert that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government of Israel mounted "a genocidal war" and that the U.S. government "has been complicit through it all."

‘ABSOLUTELY A COMMUNIST’: MAMDANI DODGES LABEL, BUT HIS RECORD AND EXPERT SAY OTHERWISE

Zohran Mamdani tells 'The View' he's not a communist Video

"The occupation and apartheid must end. Peace must be pursued through diplomacy, not war crimes, and our government must act to end these atrocities and hold those responsible to account," he declared in the statement.

Mamdani was born in Uganda and moved to the Big Apple with his family when he was 7, according to his biography on nyassembly.gov, which notes that "in 2018, he became naturalized as an American citizen." 

MAMDANI FUNNELS BIG MONEY TO RADICAL ALLIES PLOTTING CONTROL OF CITY HALL: ‘SEIZE STATE POWER’

Mamdani pressed on past rhetoric about defunding the police Video

In the biography on his X account, Mandani calls himself a "Democratic Socialist" and indicates that he is "Running to freeze the rent, make buses fast + free, and deliver universal childcare."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

