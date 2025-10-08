Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump says Chicago mayor, Illinois governor 'should be in jail for failing to protect' ICE officers

Texas National Guard troops arrived in Illinois on Tuesday to protect federal personnel and property

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , Alexandra Koch , Patrick McGovern Fox News
Published | Updated
close
National Guard troops arrive in Illinois despite opposition from city leadership Video

National Guard troops arrive in Illinois despite opposition from city leadership

Fox News senior correspondent Mike Tobin reports on the arrival of federal troops in Chicago and the alleged ‘murder for hire’ targeting a Border Patrol official on ‘Special Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, both Democrats, should be jailed for failing to defend U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

"Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

His comment came after Texas National Guard troops arrived in Illinois on Tuesday to protect federal personnel and property amid anti-immigration protests, the Pentagon confirmed.

A Pentagon official said 200 guardsmen were mobilized for an initial 60-day period.

CHICAGO MAYOR CREATES 'ICE-FREE ZONES' TO BLOCK FEDERAL AGENTS FROM CITY PROPERTY

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker speaks at a press conference as Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson listens, addressing President Trump’s threat to deploy the National Guard and increase ICE enforcement in Chicago.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have pushed back on President Donald Trump’s plan to send the National Guard and boost Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Chicago. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Troops arrived in Illinois "in support of the Federal Protection Mission to protect federal functions, personnel, and property," according to a Pentagon statement.

About a dozen people have been arrested near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Broadview, where anti-immigration crowds have been gathering for days.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced on Saturday that additional special operations personnel would be deployed to Illinois after federal agents were rammed and boxed in by 10 cars.

PRITZKER SUES TRUMP TO BLOCK NATIONAL GUARD ACTION IN ILLINOIS

President Donald Trump, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker

President Donald Trump, left, is calling for Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, center, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to be jailed for "failing to protect" ICE officers. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson reiterated on Tuesday he believes the deployment is "illegal, unconstitutional, dangerous and wrong."

Federal law enforcement rides on vehicle in Broadview, Ill.

Federal law enforcement arrive near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Ill., on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.  (AP/Erin Hooley)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Pritzker and Johnson also filed a lawsuit Monday to block the Trump administration from deploying hundreds of National Guard troops from Illinois and Texas in Chicago and surrounding cities.  

Fox News’ Breanne Deppisch contributed to this report.  

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue