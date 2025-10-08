Trump says Chicago mayor, Illinois governor 'should be in jail for failing to protect' ICE officers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, both Democrats, should be jailed for failing to defend U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

"Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

His comment came after Texas National Guard troops arrived in Illinois on Tuesday to protect federal personnel and property amid anti-immigration protests, the Pentagon confirmed.

A Pentagon official said 200 guardsmen were mobilized for an initial 60-day period.

Troops arrived in Illinois "in support of the Federal Protection Mission to protect federal functions, personnel, and property," according to a Pentagon statement.

About a dozen people have been arrested near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Broadview, where anti-immigration crowds have been gathering for days.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced on Saturday that additional special operations personnel would be deployed to Illinois after federal agents were rammed and boxed in by 10 cars.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson reiterated on Tuesday he believes the deployment is "illegal, unconstitutional, dangerous and wrong."

Pritzker and Johnson also filed a lawsuit Monday to block the Trump administration from deploying hundreds of National Guard troops from Illinois and Texas in Chicago and surrounding cities.

Fox News’ Breanne Deppisch contributed to this report.