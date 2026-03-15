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California

Top California librarian questioned about missing $650K tied to Dolly Parton child literacy program

State Sen Shannon Grove says situation 'reeks of horrific no transparency and potential fraud' during California budget hearing

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
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California state librarian pressed over missing funds tied to Dolly Parton literacy program Video

California state librarian pressed over missing funds tied to Dolly Parton literacy program

California state Sen. Sasha Renée Pérez, D-Pasadena., pressed State Librarian Greg Lucas during a Senate subcommittee hearing Thursday over the roughly $650,000 that's been unaccounted for.

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California State Librarian Greg Lucas is facing scrutiny from lawmakers after roughly $650,000 tied to a statewide literacy program connected to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library could not be accounted for.

The issue surfaced during a Thursday Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Subcommittee No. 1 on Education hearing, which examined how funds were distributed for California’s participation in the book-gifting program.

Documents shared by the subcommittee as part of its hearing agenda claim that a nonprofit created to help administer the program reported spending roughly $1.2 million, while bank statements provided to Senate budget staff showed $555,000 in expenditures, leaving about $649,000 without supporting documentation.

"I find this to be incredibly concerning," said state Sen. Sasha Renée Pérez, D-Pasadena, chair of the subcommittee. "There’s $650,000 that’s been unaccounted for in a program, a bipartisan effort that was intended to increase literacy amongst children. This is incredibly serious."

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California State Sen. Sasha Renée Pérez speaking at a podium during a press conference at Pasadena City Hall.

California State Sen. Sasha Renée Pérez speaks during a press conference at Pasadena City Hall in Los Angeles County on June 23, 2025. (Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, also criticized the lack of documentation, saying the situation raised serious concerns about transparency and oversight.

"That makes no sense," Grove said during the hearing. "And that reeks of horrific no transparency and potential fraud."

The California state library did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Lawmakers said Senate budget staff had requested financial records from the Strong Reader Partnership, the nonprofit created to help administer the program, multiple times, including receipts, invoices and bank statements to corroborate expenses.

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Shelves filled with nonfiction books inside the West Hollywood Library.

Senate Bill 1183, signed in 2022, created California’s statewide Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, which sends free books to children from birth to age five to encourage early literacy. (Noah Sauve/iStock Editorial via Getty Images)

According to the subcommittee, those requests were made on several occasions between November 2025 and February 2026 but the documentation had not been provided.

During the hearing, Lucas acknowledged that lawmakers had received bank statements accounting for roughly $555,000 in spending but disputed the claim that the funds were unaccounted for.

"I don't believe that's correct," he said. "I mean, we received a final report on the disposition of the money by the Strong Reader Partnership, which has expressed, and we've passed this on to you as well, the difficulty in obtaining some of this information because they no longer have any money or members of the partnership since the money was transferred to the Imagination Library."

He added that his agency has repeatedly asked the nonprofit for additional records and pledged to continue requesting the information.

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Members of the California Senate Budget Subcommittee on Education seated at a curved wooden dais.

Members of the California state Senate participate in a Budget and Fiscal Review Subcommittee No. 1 on Education hearing and speak with Greg Lucas, California's top librarian, on March 12, 2026. (Credit: California State Senate)

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A spokesperson for the state library told ABC10 in a statement: "The California State Library takes seriously its responsibility to ensure transparency and accountability in the taxpayer dollars entrusted to it. The State Library has provided the Legislature with all documentation in its possession and has repeatedly requested additional records from the Strong Reader partnership. The California State Library remains committed to cooperating fully with all legislative oversight and maintaining accountability in the administration of public funds."

Pérez gave Lucas seven days to produce the financial records, saying the subcommittee expected invoices and receipts detailing how the money was spent.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

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