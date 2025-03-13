Fox News Politics Newsletter: Dems Divided

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-White House pulls nomination for CDC director

-The Hitchhiker's Guide to where we stand to avoid a government shutdown

-Judge orders Trump admin to reinstate probationary workers fired at 6 agencies

One Yell of a Meeting

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., was heard screaming inside Democratic senators' private lunch on Thursday amid ongoing debate over the looming government shutdown.

Democrats remained tight-lipped as they left the meeting, which lasted over an hour, but Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters: "You'll hear from me soon."

Senate Democrats are in disagreement over how to proceed on the House-passed stopgap spending bill to avert a government shutdown , with some inclined to help advance it and others apparently willing to risk a lapse in funding…Read more

White House

'UNCONSTITUTIONAL': Trump must ditch Biden-era memo pushing 'racially discriminatory' discipline, says parents group

'GREEN CARD ON STEROIDS': Trump continues to push alternative to controversial visa amid concerns about Chinese influence

SHOT ACROSS THE BOW: Trump admin task force moves rapidly to punish colleges for inaction over antisemitism

PAYDAY: Trump crafts plan to cut spending without Congress after shutdown is averted

'BLOATED' WORKFORCE: Deadline looms for federal agencies to submit mass layoff plans as Trump admin guts 'bloated' workforce

'ABSURD': White House blasts law firm that helped fuel Russia hoax after challenging Trump order

HEATING UP: Pre-season moves in 2028 presidential race getting underway

World Stage

'THIS IS NO DRILL': China's dominance over US shipbuilding sparks bipartisan effort

DEADLY DETERRENCE: Russian border states eye exit of landmine treaty to fortify defenses and deter Putin

'I THINK IT'LL HAPPEN': Trump remains optimistic about odds of acquiring Greenland: 'I think it'll happen'

SOFTENED STANCE?: Trump softens Gaza stance, says Palestinians will not be expelled from the war-torn territory

Capitol Hill

TO THE SENATE: NIH nominee Jay Bhattacharya full senate vote

RUNNING OUT OF TIME: Senate Democrats say they'll oppose GOP funding bill as government shutdown deadline looms

2026 WATCH: GOP gears up to challenge Georgia's Dem senator in state Trump won by 2%

SENATE SHOWDOWN: Senate Republicans coin ‘Schumer shutdown’ ahead of critical vote on Trump spending bill

‘I’M COMING FOR YOUR SEAT': Sister of Army soldier murdered at Texas base floats potential congressional challenge to Rep Al Green

SQUAD RANT: Dems rally against Trump healthcare changes outside Capitol

ANGRY OUTBURST: House Dem goes on screaming rant against Elon Musk, DOGE during hearing

Across America

'AMAZING DIFFERENCE': Border area bustling under Biden now quiet under Trump, says veterans group

PETE'S POLITICAL PLAY: Pete Buttigieg expected to make major announcement regarding his political future

TOP LAWYER OUT: FDA chief counsel who defended abortion pill under Biden resigns 2 days into job

'LET US IN': Homan warns NY leaders ICE will swarm the state if they don't accommodate deportation activities

UNDER SCRUTINY: Justice Department launches criminal investigation into 2 NYC migrant shelters

COMMUNITY NOTES: Meta unveils new community notes program; will not apply distribution penalties nor limit flow of information

LIFETIME PASS: More military families could qualify for this free perk

JUDGE'S ORDERS: Federal judge orders Elon Musk, DOGE to reveal its plans to downsize government, identify all employees

'FREE TINFOIL HAT': Gavin Newsom responds to book claiming he secretly helped fund his own bronze bust

'BASIC DUTY': Dems killed VA sex offender bill before it could get a hearing, Republican says, despite recent incidents

'NEEDS TO RESIGN': California asks for loan amid skyrocket illegal immigrant healthcare costs

COURTING CONTROVERSY: Soros-backed judge defends reduced sentence for repeat child molester at debate in state Supreme Court race