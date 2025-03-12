Expand / Collapse search
MILITARY

'Never forgotten': More military families could soon qualify for this special benefit

Rep Gabe Evans, R-Colo., a sponsor of the bill advocating for the benefit, says he was 'proud to honor' his late friend

EXCLUSIVE: A new proposal would expand which military families will qualify for lifetime National Park passes.

The "Benefits that Endure for Lifetimes of Service (BELO'S) Act" would apply to Gold Star families and service members who died from a "service-connected illnesses or service-related incident," like a training accident while in the United States, serious illness or an injury. 

Currently, Gold Star families and veterans can obtain a free lifetime pass, as well as anybody with a "permanent disability" regardless of military status. 

BURGUM SAYS INTERIOR DEPARTMENT 'COMPLETELY EMBRACING THE DOGE EFFORT'

Families of service members killed at Abbey Gate

Gold Star families of U.S. military members who were killed at Abbey Gate in Afghanistan in August 2021 speak during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on July 17, 2024. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The legislation is named after the late U.S. Army First Sergeant Marc Belo, who died from cancer related to his military service in May 2024. Belo worked closely alongside Rep. Gabe Evans, R-Colo., the bill’s sponsor, including on a deployment in 2012.

"I’m proud to introduce the BELOS Act, honoring my dear friend and fellow solider, First Sergeant Marc Belo," Evans told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Marc was a giant— a true leader, role model, and the godfather of flying in our unit. When Marc passed away last year, he left a hole in the hearts of all who knew him. I’m proud to honor him by ensuring families of fallen heroes are never forgotten," he added. 

'FULL COURT PRESS': FRESHMAN GOP LAWMAKER REVEALS BLUEPRINT TO FLIP SCRIPT ON GREEN ENERGY MANDATES

National Park Service Sign

National Park Service sign. (iStock)

For the current edibility, the passes are offered as part of an effort with the National Parks Service and Operation Live Well, but the bill modifies the Federal Land Recreation Enhancement Act to go beyond just those who died in the usual "qualifying situation" that Gold Star families are determined by.

AMERICAN FLAG HUNG UPSIDE DOWN IN YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK IN PROTEST OVER LAYOFFS

Glacier National Park entrance sign

An entrance to Glacier National Park in St. Mary, Montana, on Oct. 19, 2023. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., and has been referred to the House Natural Resources Committee and the House Agriculture Committee. 

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 

