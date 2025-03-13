Trump remains optimistic about odds of acquiring Greenland: 'I think it'll happen'

President Donald Trump remains optimistic that the U.S. will acquire Greenland, despite the fact Greenland has said it’s not interested in becoming part of the U.S.

Trump’s remarks coincide with a visit from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who said that he didn’t want to "drag NATO" into negotiations about the U.S. acquiring the Danish territory.

"I think it'll happen," Trump told reporters Thursday. "And I'm just thinking, I didn't give it much thought before, but I'm sitting with a man that could be very instrumental. You know, Mark, we need that for international security, not just security, international."

Rutte said he didn’t want to weigh in on the matter. However, he agreed with Trump that the Chinese and Russians were active in shipping routes near Greenland and stressed that Arctic countries must work with the U.S. to preserve security in the region.

"But when it comes to the High North and the Arctic, you are totally right," Rutte said. "The Chinese are now using these routes."

Trump has discussed acquiring Greenland, Canada and Panama for months — and regularly has referred to Canada as the U.S.' 51st state. Additionally, Trump asserted in a joint address to Congress March 4 that the U.S. would acquire Greenland for national and international security.

"And I also have a message tonight for the incredible people of Greenland," Trump said. "We strongly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America."

"One way or the other, we’re going to get it," Trump said. "We will keep you safe, we will make you rich, and together, we will take Greenland to new heights."

Greenland is rich in natural resources, including oil and natural gas, and both Russia and China have bolstered their presence in the region in recent years. For example, the U.S. Navy released a "Blue Arctic" strategy in 2021 cautioning that Russia was reopening old bases in the region, and urged the sea service to operate more aggressively there as a result.

Trump has discussed the possibility of expanding American territory for months and said in a post in December 2024 on Truth Social that "the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity."

Meanwhile, leaders from Greenland, which is a territory of Denmark, pushed back on Trump’s remarks to members of Congress.

"We do not want to be Americans, nor Danes, we are Kalaallit (Greenlanders)," Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede said in a March 5 post translated by Reuters. "The Americans and their leader must understand that."