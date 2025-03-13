Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Federal judge orders Elon Musk, DOGE to reveal plans to downsize government, identify all employees

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan was appointed by former president Barack Obama

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Will Cain: Elon Musk has made big financial sacrifices to oversee DOGE Video

Will Cain: Elon Musk has made big financial sacrifices to oversee DOGE

Fox News host Will Cain highlights three takeaways from Elon Musk’s willingness to spearhead the Department of Government Efficiency efforts on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

An Obama-appointed federal judge ordered Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to reveal its plans to downsize the government and to identify all its employees, among other actions. 

The directives from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan come as 14 Democratic state attorneys general are suing President Donald Trump, Musk and DOGE, arguing that Musk is unconstitutionally wielding power, according to Politico. Chutkan gave Musk and DOGE three weeks to produce the information, which ultimately will help her decide whether to block DOGE’s operations altogether, it added. 

The ruling issued Wednesday requires Musk and DOGE to, among other directives: 

  • Produce all DOGE and DOGE Temporary Organization planning, implementation, and operational documents concerning: (1) eliminating or reducing the size of federal agencies; (2) terminating employment of federal employees or placing such employees on leave, or (3) cancelling, freezing, or pausing federal contracts, grants, or other federal funding.

DOGE PROTESTERS RALLY OUTSIDE KEY DEPARTMENT AFTER EMPLOYEES ARE TOLD NOT TO REPORT TO WORK 

Elon Musk at White House

Elon Musk speaks during an event with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, on Tuesday, Feb. 11. (AP/Alex Brandon)

  • Produce all DOGE and DOGE Temporary Organization planning, implementation, and operational documents regarding obtaining access, using, or making changes to federal databases or data management systems.
  • Identify every individual serving as DOGE personnel.  For each person, identify (1) their title; (2) whether they are part of a DOGE Team at an agency, and if so, what agency; (3) all individuals to whom they directly report; and (4) who hired them.
  • Produce all documents containing lists, charts, or summaries that DOGE personnel or Musk have created, compiled, or edited reflecting the planned or completed cancellation of federal contracts, grants, or other legal agreements.

READ THE X BELOW. APP USERS: CLICK HERE

DOGE AND AGENCIES CANCEL 200,000 FEDERAL GOVERNMENT CREDIT CARDS 

The directives also call for admissions that "Elon Musk has directed actions of DOGE personnel" and that "Elon Musk is not supervised by any Officer of the United States other than the President of the United States." 

Tanya Chutkan

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, left, pays respect to the late retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor as she lies in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 18, 2023 in Washington, D.C.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The White House did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment by Fox News Digital. 

"The burden to Defendants is minimized by the narrow time period for responsive materials, the exclusion of electronic communications, explicitly exempting President Trump from the requests, extending Defendants’ time to respond, and denying Plaintiffs’ request to notice depositions," Chutkan said in her decision. 

Musk and Trump

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk depart after looking at Tesla vehicles on the South Lawn of the White House on March 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Plantiffs' Discovery Requests shall be limited to information and materials regarding agencies, employees, contracts, grants, federal funding, legal agreements, databases, or data management systems that involve or engage with Plaintiff States; including entities and institutions operated or funded by Plaintiff States," she added.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

