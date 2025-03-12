Tom Homan warns major sanctuary state will ‘get exactly what they don’t want’

While on a visit to the New York state Capitol, President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan warned migrant "sanctuary" jurisdictions to "get out of the way" or they will "get exactly what they don’t want, more ICE agents in your community."

New York state law restricts local and state law enforcement agencies from complying with ICE detainers or holding illegal immigrants solely based on their immigration status. Another policy, known as the "Green Light Law," allows illegal immigrants to obtain drivers' licenses valid in the state of New York.

Surrounded by Republican state lawmakers in the state Capitol building, Homan renewed his promise to deport "the worst first" and decried non-cooperation policies such as New York’s, saying that they pose a threat to federal agents and communities.

He urged local and state law enforcement authorities to "let us in the jails" voluntarily but vowed that sanctuary policies would not stand in the way of the Trump administration’s deportation plans.

"This is an attack on immigration enforcement, that’s plain what it is," he said.

Homan said the result of not complying with immigration authorities would be more ICE agents in the community rather than less.

"You’re not going to stop us, New York state, you’ve got to change the sanctuary status. If you don’t, get out of the way, we’re going to do our job," he said. "We’ll double the man-force if we have to. Rather than one officer arresting a bad guy, now I have to send a whole team."

Homan also slammed New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat who has said she supports deporting criminal illegals but has criticized much of Trump’s recent immigration actions.

"She’s talking out of both sides of her mouth, saying, ‘I want criminal aliens to be deported,’ while she wants all the roadblocks [so that] it’s not happening," he said.

"Releasing a public safety threat back into the public is just stupid, it’s just common sense," he said. "You have forced us into the community because you have failed to let us in the jail."

Assemblyman Matt Slater, one of the New York Republicans present for Homan's visit, told Fox News Digital, "It is reassuring to know that we finally have partners on the federal level like President Trump and Director Homan who are prioritizing national security and public safety."

"Director Homan sent a clear message that New York's dangerous sanctuary policies that protect criminal illegal immigrants and the Green Light Law will no longer be acceptable," he said.

Hochul did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment by the time of publication.