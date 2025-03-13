Dem heard screaming at colleagues despite Schumer’s unity claim as shutdown looms

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., was heard screaming inside Democratic senators' private lunch on Thursday amid ongoing debate over the looming government shutdown.

Democrats remained tight-lipped as they left the meeting, which lasted over an hour, but Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters: "You'll hear from me soon."

Senate Democrats are in disagreement over how to proceed on the House-passed stopgap spending bill to avert a government shutdown, with some inclined to help advance it and others apparently willing to risk a lapse in funding.

"They’ve been debating what to do, and there’s been people who feel strongly on both sides," a Democratic source familiar told Fox News Digital, in reference to several lengthy Senate Democratic caucus meetings in the past couple days.

The senators have remained tight-lipped about the content of the meetings.

As of Thursday afternoon, multiple lawmakers, including Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., posted videos to inform social media that they were voting against the short-term spending bill, or continuing resolution (CR).

"I've seen the videos that they're going to shut it down," Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., a staunch advocate of keeping the government open, told reporters.

"I'm like, that's spicy. Spicy, I don't know," he said sarcastically. "I don't know if they'll do it or not."

According to Fetterman, "Any party should never shut the government down."

He said it would be "a gift for the Republicans" for Democrats to block the House-passed CR. "In fact, if anything, I think, they're effectively daring us to do that."

The Pennsylvania Democrat further criticized his colleagues, recalling, "It wasn't that long ago before we were lecturing that you can never shut the government down. So that's kind of inconsistent."

"We can all agree that it's not a great CR, but that's where we are and that's the choice."

Warner defended himself to reporters Thursday, explaining there are "no good choices."

Asked if he thought a shutdown would be better for his constituents in Virginia, he said, "I'm saying both are awful."

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., who serves a state won by President Donald Trump, said he hasn't "made a decision" on the House's short-term spending bill.

He claimed the bill has "significant problems," also noting he is concerned "things could actually get worse" due to the CR, in reference to the administration's collaboration with Elon Musk.

"I also recognize that government shutdowns are not good," Kelly added.

Shortly afterward, Kelly shared a post on X, revealing he won't support the spending bill. "I cannot vote for the Republican plan to give unchecked power to Donald Trump and Elon Musk. I told Arizonans I’d stand up when it was right for our state and our country, and this is one of those moments," the post read.

"Our caucus is unified on a clean April 11 CR that will keep the government open and give Congress time to negotiate bipartisan legislation that can pass. We should vote on that," Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in floor remarks on Wednesday.

The leader's office did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital on whether the caucus is in fact unified.

Asked about the claim of unity, Kelly referred reporters to Schumer's office.

Fetterman, who openly disagrees with many of his colleagues on the House-passed stopgap bill, remarked that Schumer is "entitled to his own views," but said, "I've been consistent with mine."