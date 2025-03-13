Expand / Collapse search
The Hitchhiker's Guide to where we stand to avoid a government shutdown

The Senate is supposed to vote on President Donald Trump's spending bill before the shutdown deadline

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the spending debate on 'Special Report.'

There is no clear path right now to avoid a government shutdown at 12:00:01 a.m. ET Saturday. 

However, circumstances often accelerate matters just before a deadline on Capitol Hill.

With Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., opposing the GOP plan, Republicans need at least eight Democrats to help break a filibuster on the House-passed bill. 

SENATE REPUBLICANS COIN ‘SCHUMER SHUTDOWN’ AHEAD OF CRITICAL VOTE ON TRUMP SPENDING BILL

Left: Sen. Rand Paul; Right: President Donald Trump

Sen. Rand Paul, left, President Donald Trump. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Senate Republicans could then approve the bill on their own with a simple majority. 

Senate Democrats are pushing their own, monthlong spending package. However, if the Senate OKs that, the House and Senate are out of sync. The House is now out of session for a week and a half. 

Democrats are really torn. They do not want to support the GOP plan. They also want to make this battle a hill to die on to fight back against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. 

‘BIG WIN’: TRUMP TOUTS FEDERAL FUNDING BILL PASSAGE IN THE HOUSE

There is no clear path right now to avoid a government shutdown at 12:00:01 a.m. ET Saturday. (Fox News Digital)

However, they fear Musk could try to shutter more programs and agencies if the government shuts down. 

At this stage, it is hard to see how the fight does not bleed into Friday, if not Friday night before the deadline. 

Chuck Schumer, John Thune

Sen. Chuck Schumer, left, and Sen. John Thune. (Reuters)

