Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Trump's First 100 Days

Judge orders Trump admin to reinstate probationary workers fired at 6 agencies

Trump administration expected to appeal decision from U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , Bill Mears Fox News
Published
close
House Dem goes on screaming rant against Elon Musk, DOGE Video

House Dem goes on screaming rant against Elon Musk, DOGE

Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., goes on tirade against Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency during a House Ways and Means Committee markup on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Thursday to reinstate probationary workers who were let go in recent mass firings from six different agencies, including the Department of Defense. 

The administration is expected to file an appeal against the ruling by U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco. 

The judge’s order came during a federal court hearing over a lawsuit from labor unions and other groups challenging the mass termination being directed by the Office of Personnel Management.  

Those plaintiffs say it violates Administrative Procedure Act requirements and congressional laws that deal with agency hiring and firing practices.

BLUE STATE OFFERS TO HIRE FEDERAL WORKERS FIRED BY DOGE 

Protesters hold signs in solidarity with federal workers

Protesters hold signs in solidarity with the American Federation of Government Employees of District 14 at a rally in support of federal workers at the Office of Personnel Management in Washington, D.C., on March 4.  (Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images)

The judge earlier ruled OPM lacked the power to fire workers, including probationary employees who normally have less than a year of civil service on the job. 

The agencies affected included Defense, Agriculture, Energy, Interior, Treasury and Veterans Affairs. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The number of fired workers was in the thousands, according to Reuters. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics