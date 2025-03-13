Expand / Collapse search
Politics

White House pulls nomination of David Weldon as CDC director

The Trump White House has pulled the nomination of Dave Weldon for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf , Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
The White House is pulling the nomination of Dave Weldon for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director, Fox News Digital has confirmed. Weldon was expected to have his confirmation hearing on Thursday.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee announced that it canceled its hearing in a statement on Thursday morning. However, it confirmed that lawmakers would still vote on the nominations of Dr. Jay Bhattacharya for National Institutes of Health (NIH) director and Dr. Marty Makary for Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

CDC headquarters

A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, on  Sep. 30, 2014. (REUTERS/Tami Chappell)

TRUMP FDA NOMINEE TURNS VACCINE QUESTION ON DEM, RECALLING CONTROVERSIAL BIDEN DECISION​

"It became clear that the votes weren't there in the Senate for him to get confirmed. This would have been a futile effort," a source familiar with the nomination told Fox News Digital. However, there is no official reason for pulling the nomination at this time.

Then-Rep. Dave Weldon at Capitol Hill

US Rep. Dave Weldon, (C), R-FL, with Reps. Brian Kerns (L), R-IN, and Dennis Kucinich (R), D-OH, talks to reporters after the ban on human cloning passed the House 31 July 2001 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (SHAWN THEW/AFP via Getty Images)

WE WILL MAKE SURE ANYONE WHO WANTS A VACCINE CAN GET ONE, SAYS HHS SECRETARY

Weldon, a medical doctor and former Florida congressman, has made statements against vaccines in the past, which were expected to be brought up during his hearing. In a 2007 statement, Weldon said there were "legitimate questions" about potential links between vaccines and childhood neurodevelopmental disorders, such as autism.

Additionally, during his time in Congress, he introduced legislation with former Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-Ny., that would have banned mercury from vaccines.

Kennedy Jr in hearing

Then-HHS Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on his nomination to be Health and Human Services Secretary, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, Jan. 29, 2025. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The question of vaccine skepticism came up repeatedly during now-HHS Secretary RFK Jr.’s confirmation hearing. Democrats on the Senate HELP Committee repeatedly brought up Kennedy’s claims linking vaccines to autism.

They also asked about his time serving as chairman and chief litigation counsel, for Children’s Health Defense, a nonprofit organization that has advocated against vaccines and sued the federal government numerous times.

Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy and Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

