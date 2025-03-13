‘Squad’ member rails against alleged Trump healthcare cuts: ‘We ain’t stupid’

Leading House Democrats, including former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and "Squad" member Rashida Tlaib, railed against the Department of Government Efficiency’s "cruel" cuts at a healthcare rally outside the Capitol, demanding the Trump administration not make "even a minor cut to Medicaid."

For weeks now, Democrats have been pushing a narrative that the Trump administration is planning massive cuts to government health programs, including ObamaCare, Medicare and Medicaid.

Several hundred protesters joined the rally organized by left-leaning groups, including the Women’s March, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and National Nurses United.

Speaking during the rally, Pelosi said: "They said they were going to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. In fact, that guy who’s in the White House said, ‘ObamaCare sucks,’ crude as he is. But nonetheless, we said it doesn’t suck, it cures."

"They say they want to cut waste, fraud and abuse. We’ve always done that. We have oversight. We know what we’re doing," she said. "Firing half the people at the Department of Education, that’s not waste, fraud and abuse, that’s brutal."

She also slammed the continuing resolution budget bill passed by House Republicans this week.

"What they did in that bill that passed the House last night was disgraceful, it was harmful, it was deadly for some people," she said.

Pelosi said Democratic leadership is planning a national messaging push to "save our Medicaid."

"Our leadership under Hakeem Jeffries and Catherine Clarke, our leadership next week we will be having a day all over the country, one word, ‘Medicaid,’ ‘Save our Medicaid," she said.

Tlaib, who represents Detroit, accused the Trump administration and Republicans of wanting to make cuts to healthcare to provide tax cuts to billionaires.

"Here they are choosing the billionaires and the corporations over the people they’re supposed to represent," she said. "Republicans want to ram through not millions but $4.5 trillion in tax cuts for billionaires and profit corporations. You know, corporate greed kills and it’s a disease in our country."

"You know I have colleagues who will go up and say, ‘This budget proposal doesn’t have the word Medicaid in it.’ Yeah, OK, we ain’t stupid. We understand what nearly a trillion dollars out of energy and commerce committee really means. Stop lying to the American people," she shouted. "It’s obvious to me that they prefer to put profits before people and, in order to pay for these tax breaks, giving away our money, they want to rip healthcare away from millions of our families. It is shameful."

Tlaib told Fox News Digital that Medicaid "is the most American thing you can ever support."

"People don’t plan to get sick, we got to protect Medicaid," she said.

The White House did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment by the time of publication.