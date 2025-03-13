Expand / Collapse search
FDA chief counsel who defended abortion pill under Biden resigns two days into job

Hilary K. Perkins defended abortion pills in a high profile case for the Biden Justice Department

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
FDA under scrutiny as stances on ultra-processed foods ignite controversy Video

FDA under scrutiny as stances on ultra-processed foods ignite controversy

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel and Fox News correspondent Alexandria Hoff discuss the FDA and the health risks of ultra-processed foods on ‘America Reports.’

The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) top lawyer, who was appointed to the position just this week, has resigned, according to a Thursday morning post on X.

"Hilary K. Perkins has resigned from her position as Chief Counsel of FDA, effectively immediately," the FDA's official X account posted.  

Perkins – a former assistant director under Biden's Department of Justice (DOJ) in the consumer protection agency – was selected on Tuesday by acting general Sean Keveney in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a "reorganization" effort by the department, according to an HHS news release.

FIRST STATE TO BAN FLUORIDE IN DRINKING WATER WILL HEED MAHA MOVEMENT'S CALL TO ACTION

RFK jr closeup shot

Perkins's resignation comes two days after her selection for FDA chief counsel was announced as part of a larger reorganization effort touted by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

She previously defended abortion pill access in a high-profile case under Biden's DOJ, and HHS officials were reportedly unhappy with the decision to appoint Perkins but were overruled by White House officials, according to a report from Axios this week.

"We’ve been able to recruit higher quality personnel to HHS than in any time in its history," HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., said in a statement Tuesday at the announcement of Perkins' assignment on Tuesday. "These are individuals who will return the agency to gold-standard science, evidence-based medicine, and recalibrate its trajectory toward public health rather than industry profiteering."

FEDERAL DIETARY GUIDELINES WILL SOON CHANGE FOR AMERICANS, HHS AND USDA ANNOUNCE

FDA sign

Signage outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, on August 29, 2020.  (Reuters/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

Fox News Digital has reached out to HHS and FDA for comment.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Jamie Joseph is a U.S. Politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering transgender and culture issues, the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services, and stateside legislative developments.

