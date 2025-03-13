Sister of Army soldier murdered at Texas base floats potential congressional challenge to Rep Al Green

The sister of Vanessa Guillén, a U.S. Army soldier murdered and dismembered at what was formerly called Fort Hood in Texas, is floating a potential congressional challenge to Rep. Al Green, D-Texas.

Mayra Guillén said she was considering running against Green after watching his outbursts during President Donald Trump's address to Congress last week.

After watching Green "disrespect" not only the president, "but our district, state and country, I believe it’s time for me to get into the fight like I did for my sister Vanessa Guillen!" Mayra Guillén wrote on X on March 6. "It’s time to end the propaganda displayed by these politicians, and time to help support [Trump] and his amazing [administration] to Make America Great Again! Al Green I’m coming for your seat."

FAMILY OF MURDERED FORT HOOD SOLDIER VANESSA GUILLEN FILES $35M LAWSUIT AGAINST U.S. ARMY

Local outlets, including the Houston Chronicle, picked up her potential congressional run in reports published Wednesday but said Guillén has yet to file the appropriate paperwork for a campaign.

Fox News Digital reached out to Guillén for comment Thursday but did not immediately hear back.

Green has represented his heavily blue Houston congressional district since 2005 and was unopposed in last year's election. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., ordered the Sergeant at Arms to remove Green from the chamber when he repeatedly shouted over and wagged his cane at Trump during the president's first congressional address back in office, and Republicans later voted to censure the long-time Democratic congressman.

In 2021, Mayra Guillén founded the "I am Vanessa Guillén Foundation," an advocacy group intended to give a voice to survivors of sexual violence in the military.

MURDERED FORT HOOD SOLDIER VANESSA GUILLEN DESERVES SAME RESPECT AS GEORGE FLOYD, BIDEN MUST ACT, FAMILY SAYS

Vanessa Guillén, a 20-year-old soldier stationed at Fort Hood, was declared missing in April 2020 from the base outside Killeen, Texas, prompting a months-long search.

Authorities eventually said she was murdered and dismembered in an armory room by a fellow soldier, Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, who died by suicide on July 1, 2020, when authorities were closing in on him a day after Guillén's remains were found.

The only person criminally charged in Guillén's death was Robinson's girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, who authorities accused of helping him mutilate and hide the body. Aguilar was sentenced to 30 years in prison in August 2023 for accessory to murder.

Guillén’s family has said they believe she was sexually harassed during her time at the Texas military base. While Army officials have said they do not believe Robinson harassed Guillén, they admitted in a report a year later that Guillén was harassed by another soldier at the base.

Then-U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said during a visit to the Texas base that it had one of the highest rates of murder, sexual assault and harassment in the Army, later adding that the patterns of violence were a direct result of "leadership failures." State and federal lawmakers passed legislation in 2021 honoring Guillén that removed some authority from commanders and gave survivors more options to report abuse and harassment.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Army officials disciplined 21 commissioned and non-commissioned officers in connection with Guillén’s death. Fort Hood was renamed to Fort Cavazos in May 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.