Fox News Politics Newsletter: Chat Reveals Cozy Ties Between Judges, Liberal Activists

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

- Hamas losing iron grip on Gaza as US-backed group gets aid to Palestinians in need

- Two Republicans vote against Trump's $9 billion clawback of foreign aid, NPR funding

- AOC talks meeting with Zohran Mamdani, ICE activity in NYC

Tipping the Scales of Justice?

EXCLUSIVE: An environmental advocacy group accused of trying to manipulate judges organized a years-long, nationwide online forum with jurists to promote favorable info and litigation updates regarding climate issues – until the email-styled group chat was abruptly made private, Fox News Digital found.

The Climate Judiciary Project (CJP) was founded in 2018 by a left-wing environmental nonprofit, the Environmental Law Institute (ELI), and pitches itself as a "first-of-its-kind effort" that "provides judges with authoritative, objective, and trusted education on climate science, the impacts of climate change, and the ways climate science is arising in the law."

But critics, such as Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, say CJP is funded by China and left-wing activists for one purpose… READ MORE .

White House

NO MORE GAMES: Trump signs fentanyl bill into law, earning praise from state attorneys general

REIGN OF TERROR: Trump's Treasury Department targets dangerous Venezuelan prison gang with sanctions on 6 top leaders

'DEAR GOD': Democrats storm out of vote on controversial Trump nominee

'DEEPLY INAPPROPRIATE': Exclusive: Army secretary vows 'grievous error' targeting pro-life groups will never happen again

'POLITICAL RETRIBUTION': Civil rights group declares 'state of emergency,' pointing at Trump admin

NOT BACKING DOWN: Powell shares what it would take for him to leave the Fed, book reveals

World Stage

EUROPE PAYS UP: Trump's NATO deal to arm Ukraine wins over GOP skeptics

BITTERSWEET 16: UK government to lower voting age to 16 before next national election despite strong conservative opposition

'UNACCEPTABLE': Pope demands ceasefire after Gaza's Catholic church is hit in apparent Israeli strike

BYPASSING TERROR: Hamas losing iron grip on Gaza as US-backed group gets aid to Palestinians in need

KREMLIN IRE RISES: Russia threatens West with ‘preemptive strikes’ as NATO looks to deliver Patriots 'as quickly as possible'

POWER PLAY: Ukraine's Zelenskyy names new prime minister for first time since Russia's war began

MILITARY PIVOT: Calls for Trump to dislodge Iran-backed Houthis as terrorist movement continues attacks on commercial ships

Capitol Hill

THUMBS DOWN: Democrats hit rock bottom as American voters turn away in record numbers from liberal agenda: poll

ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED: Bipartisan House resolution condemns phrase that's created firestorm for Zohran Mamdani

SHOWSTOPPER: Cornyn says he's spoken to Trump about a potential endorsement: 'If he endorsed me, the race would be over'

NAMING NAMES: Karine Jean-Pierre, more top Biden aides to appear in House cover-up probe

MOVING ON: Senate panel advances Trump's former defense attorney Emil Bove toward federal appeals court position

'SUSTAINED PATTERN': Timeline of 'scam artist' Adam Schiff's mortgage fraud allegations stretching back years

BUDGET BATTLE LINES: SCOOP: House fiscal hawks warily accept Senate's $9B Trump spending cuts package

BROADCAST BRAWL: Two Republicans vote against Trump's $9 billion clawback of foreign aid, NPR funding

'SQUAD' GOALS: AOC talks meeting with Zohran Mamdani, ICE activity in NYC

Across America

'IT IS DISTURBING': Mamdani sparks firestorm with resurfaced comment on abolishing private property: 'He's a communist'

'CRAZED RHETORIC': ICE mask debate heats up as doxxing and agent assaults surge

'I'M AN IMMIGRANT': Trump's immigration crackdown in LA ignites 'same emotional notes' for Dems, top local GOP leader says

'ROCK BOTTOM': Trump Jr. rips 'communist' Mamdani with dire prediction about NYC if he wins mayoral race

DIRTY DISTRICTS: Big government, big problems: Public corruption highest in places with large bureaucracies, report says

TRUTH COMES OUT: Mamdani sparks social media frenzy with viral clip discussing what happens if he runs out of money

FLYER RELIEF: Noem teases 'next big announcement' that may change airport security rule

'FISCAL WATCHDOG': DeSantis taps Florida's 'most conservative senator' for state CFO

LINGERING QUESTIONS: Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide but ‘likely’ had help, former lawyer claims

VETERAN TAKES FLIGHT: SCOOP: Former CIA officer, Air Force veteran launches GOP campaign for Dem-held Ohio district