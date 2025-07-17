Noem teases 'next big announcement' that may change airport security rule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the agency is evaluating changes to its liquid restrictions rule for airline carry-ons — a potential major shift in the Transportation and Security Administration’s (TSA) policy that’s been in place since 2006 and a symbol of post-9/11 travel.

Noem, who last week ended the shoe-off requirement at TSA security checkpoints at every airport nationwide, floated the idea that the 3.4 oz liquids rule would also be rolled back.

"The liquids I'm questioning, so that may be the next big announcement is what size your liquids need to be," Noem said at an event in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

"We have put in place in TSA a multilayered screening process that allows us to change some of how we do security and screening so it’s still as safe."

Under the Transportation and Security Administration’s current guidance, travelers can carry liquids in travel-sized containers 3.4 ounces or less per item in their carry-on bag. Those containers must be placed in a one-quart resealable plastic bag. Bigger containers must go in checked baggage, though there are exceptions for medications and baby formula.

The liquid restrictions came into force after a foiled London terror plot in 2006, where militants planned to use liquid explosives hidden inside drink bottles aboard transatlantic flights.

Noem did not give a timeline for when a formal announcement might come. Fox News Digital has reached out to Homeland Security and the TSA for further comment.

The liquids rule has long been a symbol of post-9/11 security protocols.

The policy has added time at screening checkpoints and made air travel significantly more stressful, as TSA agents check for any containers exceeding the 3.4-ounce limit. Scenes of hurried passengers chugging water or tossing full bottles into trash bins have become routine — and agents are required to confiscate anything that doesn’t comply, often to the frustration of everyday travelers.

The move comes a week after Noem ended the shoe-off requirement, citing newer technology that can scan for potentially dangerous items. She said the TSA wants to keep people safe, but also provide some hospitality as well.

The new changes are being implemented as the U.S. prepares to streamline large events taking place across the country, such as the America250 events, the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup matches.

Noem said Wednesday that she is questioning "everything TSA does" and laid out her vision for airport travel.

"Hopefully, the future of an airport, where I’m looking to go is that you walk in the door with your carry-on suitcase, you walk through a scanner and go right to your plane," Noem said. "It takes you one minute."

