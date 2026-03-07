Farage slams British prime minister for ‘extraordinary’ lack of support for Trump's Iran strikes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

PALM BEACH, FLA - British opposition leader Nigel Farage is taking aim at his country's prime minister for not supporting the U.S. in its military strikes against Iran.

"I think not to support America when it asks for support is a pretty extraordinary thing to have done.," Farage, the leader of the right-wing Reform UK party, said in an exclusive interview Saturday with Fox News Digital.

President Donald Trump has blasted Labor Prime Minister Keir Starmer for initially blocking the U.S. from using British military bases, specifically Diego Garcia — a strategic base located on an Indian Ocean island — for strikes against Iran during Operation Epic Fury. Starmer later permitted the use of the bases for "defensive strikes" after Trump's complaints.

Starmer hasn’t spoken to Trump since they connected on a call last weekend, after the U.S. and Israel launched their strikes on Iran. The British prime minister has made clear his country would not be joining the U.S. in attacking Iran, emphasizing he didn't believe in "regime change from the skies."

Trump, taking a jab at Starmer, said earlier this week, "This is not Winston Churchill we are dealing with."

Farage criticized Starmer for not changing his stance, "even now, despite the fact that we've got an RAF base in Cyprus that's been under attack, we've got allies of ours in the Gulf that are under attack."

"I think there's been less than wholehearted support has come for the Americans in this endeavor. And I think the British Prime Minister on the world stage, he's upset the Americans," Farage said. "He's upset the Cypriots. He's upset the Gulf states. And he's pretty friendless at the moment."

Farage, who seven years ago founded the populist Brexit Party, which later transformed into the Reform UK party, was interviewed ahead of an appearance at an annual economic conference in Florida hosted by the Club for Growth, an influential and politically potent political group that pushes for fiscal responsibility.

Starmer has been feeling Trump's wrath not only for their differences over the attack on Iran, but also over the British deal to hand sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, the Indian Ocean archipelago where Diego Garcia is located, to Mauritius. Starmer has argued his lease-back deal is the only way to secure the British-U.S. military base on Diego Garcia.

Farage, who has been vocal in his opposition to the deal, told Fox News Digital that "outside of America itself," Diego Garcia "is the most important base you've got in the whole world. Now it's there as part of British sovereignty. We have a treaty between us that goes back to 1966 and Keir Starmer is on the verge of giving away the sovereignty of the Chagos islands and Diego Garcia to Mauritius."

"If Trump initially had problems with the Brits over using the base, just think what it will be like with the heavily Chinese-influenced Mauritians. They already have said they believe that America should not have struck Iran, that it was against international law, then are calling for a ceasefire," Farage said.

Farage, who said his opposition to the deal was a key factor in his weekend trip to the U.S., said, "I would just urge the president, this administration, stay firm. Tell the British government you will not accept giving away of sovereignty to Mauritius, and let's ensure a future for Diego Garcia. I think it's really important."

Farage, who's hoping to become Britain's next prime minister, argued that Starmer's relationship with Trump is beyond repair.

"I think the personal relationship between Keir Starmer and Donald Trump has gone. I mean, Trump can be forgiving, but, you know, that would take a long time. So I think that breakdown is there," he said.

But as for the longstanding bonds between the two countries, known as the 'special relationship,' Farage was more optimistic.

"The special relationship went through bad times in the past. We had a massive fallout 70 years ago over Suez, but we got back together again. I'm convinced it can, and it will, be mended," he predicted.