Tim Tebow urges Congress to fight child trafficking, abuse in emotional plea: 'Darkest hour of need'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow appeared on Capitol Hill this past week to urge lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee to pass legislation to better combat child exploitation, trafficking, and abuse — describing the effort as a fight "for people who cannot fight for themselves" and in their "darkest hour of need."

Tebow, the founder and chair of his eponymous Tim Tebow Foundation, used the impassioned testimony before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee to shore up support for the Renewed Hope Act of 2026, or bipartisan legislation that seeks to increase federal resources to fight child exploitation and abuse.

Framing the crisis as a "fight for people who cannot fight for themselves in their darkest hour of need," Tebow said his foundation is working "imperfectly, but in every way that we can" to support the fight against child exploitation, including by providing additional support to law enforcement, and funding long-term restoration efforts to support victims.

His foundation currently provides support for some 52 safe homes, and is in the process of expanding the support to an additional 19 homes.

"It is a thin line between tortured and treasured," Tebow told lawmakers Tuesday. "And you are that thin line," he said, urging the chamber to take swift action to approve the bill.

"I spent way too much of my life chasing a much less important MVP," Tebow added. "I want to spend the rest of my life chasing the most vulnerable people."

The Renewed Hope Act of 2026, which cleared House committee markup earlier this year, seeks to establish a dedicated workforce of more than 200 analysts, investigators, and forensic specialists working within DHS's Homeland Security Investigations, or HSI, to "deconflict, coordinate, and synchronize child sexual exploitation investigations."

The bill would equip and specially train officers on victim identification, location, and rescue operations for unknown children or children identified in sexual abuse databases.

Support for the legislation comes as the number of unidentified child victims in exploitation databases has surged in recent years. According to the Tim Tebow Foundation, there are an estimated 57,000 unidentified victims of child trafficking. The foundation emphasizes that these children remain hidden from official statistics and protection systems — as echoed by others who testified in Tuesday's emotional hearing.

HOUSE VOTES TO LET TRUMP'S OPERATION EPIC FURY CONTINUE IN IRAN

In the last six months alone, Tebow noted that more than 338,000 unique IP addresses based in the U.S. have been identified trading child sexual abuse images across so-called "peer-to-peer" networks.

"Every day, [these children] are praying that we are going to respond," Tebow said in his testimony. "But how are we going to respond?"

"I am deeply grateful to the members of Congress on both sides of the aisle who are coming together to support the Renewed Hope Act of 2026. This legislation gives our nation the opportunity to build a stronger rescue team of analysts and investigators so that children who are suffering can be identified and protected. This is a problem we can solve."

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who chairs the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism, has long prioritized issues of child trafficking, which he assailed as a "scourge" on our society.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am convening this subcommittee hearing to expose how our youth are groomed, exploited, and overlooked by the existing system," he said this week. "Congress must dismantle the criminal networks that profit from exploiting the most vulnerable among us and put an end to child trafficking."

Fox News Digital's Scott Thompson contributed to this report.