State Department defends 'proactive' evacuation efforts against Dems' claims of diplomatic chaos

FIRST ON FOX: Nearly 28,000 Americans have returned from the Middle East, according to the State Department, which outlined a large-scale evacuation effort as Senate Democrats escalated criticism over the conflict in Iran.

A top State Department official, in a letter to Senate Democrats first obtained by Fox News Digital, noted that since fighting in Iran escalated following Operation Epic Fury, the agency has "taken proactive, rapid action to support Americans in the region."

That has included chartered flights, ground transport from closed-airspace areas and round-the-clock crisis staffing.

Paul Guaglianone, the State Department’s senior bureau official of legislative affairs, wrote in a letter to several Senate Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that before the strikes, the agency "planned immediate measures to protect and evacuate U.S. citizens."

The letter comes as diplomats and officials have faced "multiple direct strikes from the Iranian regime."

"The professionalism and competence of America’s diplomatic corps are inspiring," Guaglianone wrote. "The Department has taken all necessary steps to protect its safety, both in the region and at posts worldwide."

"Despite ongoing threats, our diplomats remain active and focused," he continued. "They continue to communicate with our allies and partners and advance American diplomatic interests."

His letter responds directly to criticism from Senate Democrats, led by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., who argued that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Trump administration have "not prioritized getting experienced ambassadors in place in the Middle East," leading to a breakdown in evacuating diplomats and Americans since the strikes began.

The lawmakers noted that three ambassadors were dismissed in Qatar, Kuwait and Egypt "without explanation," and that the administration is behind in finding replacements and filling vacancies.

"Of the 14 countries where the Department urged Americans to urgently leave last Monday, only six have confirmed ambassadors," the lawmakers wrote. "There are currently no pending nominees before the Senate for ambassadorships in the Middle East. As a result, many key posts are without experienced senior leadership at a time of crisis."

"Simply put, abrupt decision-making and lack of planning by State Department leadership to ensure the safety and security of its own staff left our personnel and their families unnecessarily at risk," they continued. "Days into the conflict, the Department still appears caught off-guard and lacks a clear, comprehensive plan to safeguard American personnel, their families or other Americans in the region."

Guaglianone noted that the agency is providing frequent updates to more than 106,000 Americans enrolled in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, operating a 24/7 call center with no wait times and responding quickly to congressional inquiries while coordinating closely with lawmakers to assist constituents.

He also wrote that the agency is chartering additional planes for Americans as more commercial flights become available in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Oman, and that ground transportation is being offered to expand relocation options for Americans in places with closed airspace.

Americans in Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Israel who complete the Crisis Intake form receive direct outreach about upcoming charter aviation and ground transportation options from the agency.

"At this time, nearly one in three American citizens who requested help departing turn down U.S. government-provided transportation options when contacted," Guaglianone wrote. "Some American citizens wish to remain in-country, while others prefer an alternative departure option."