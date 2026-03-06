Expand / Collapse search
Vocal anti-Trump Dem reveals which industry is trying to oust him from House seat: 'I was a target'

Rep Al Green slammed his runoff opponent's absence from key votes and briefings, calls for debate

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Longtime House Dem Al Green calls for debate against runoff opponent, blames crypto industry for close election

Longtime House Dem Al Green calls for debate against runoff opponent, blames crypto industry for close election

Longtime House Democrat from Texas, Rep Al Green, D-Texas, talked to Fox News Digital about the results of his primary election, which is now leading to a runoff. (Credit: Nicholas Ballasy for Fox News Digital)

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who has repeatedly tried to impeach President Trump  and has been thrown out of Trump's State of the Union addresses multiple times, spoke on camera with Fox News Digital about the results of his recent primary election that resulted in a runoff.

Green cited $1.5 million in spending against his campaign by the crypto-industry as a major driver behind the closeness of his race. 

"They made it clear that I was a target, and they had a fake poll that showed that they were going to win by some large margin. I think, actually, they called a victory party last night assuming that it was over. Of course, I and others knew that it would be a runoff," Green said the day after his primary this past week.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, has been removed twice from the House chamber for disrupting Trump's State of the Union speech. 

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, has been removed twice from the House chamber for disrupting Trump's State of the Union speech.  (REUTERS/AP)

At the same time, Green also slammed his opponent, former Harris County Attorney-turned-Texas Congressman Christian Menefee, over his alleged lack of experience and failure to show up for votes early in his congressional career. Texas's redistricting changes pitted the two incumbents against each other in the 18th Congressional District race they have been battling in. 

Green told Fox News Digital that he wanted to have a debate immediately with Menefee ahead of the runoff election. 

"I'm challenging Mr. Menefee to a debate. I think we should have a debate right away," Green said. "But I also challenge him to come to work. In his first month in Congress, after having sworn that he was going to come here and represent the people and vote, you know, the 18th Congressional District has been about an absence of a vote, so having sworn to do this, within his first month he missed a week, an entire week without voting."

DEM REP COMPARES HIMSELF TO MLK JR, ROSA PARKS AFTER GETTING BOOTED FROM SECOND STRAIGHT TRUMP ADDRESS

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee

Former Harris County Attorney turned Texas Congressman, Christian Menefee, and longtime Democrat Texas Rep. Al Green were forced to compete against each other following Republicans' mid-decade redistricting moves in the state.  (Office of the Harris County Attorney official website)

Green bragged that in 20 years he has made over 97% of his votes in Congress. He also alleged that Menefee was not present at a classified briefing on Iran.  

When asked if he was concerned his objections to Trump may be a factor that could cost him his race, the longtime Texas Democrat doubled down, saying he would do it "again and again and again."

"If it cost me an election, I would do it," Green continued. "I just think that this president is a racist. I hope you pick that up. Yeah, he's a racist ad we have to challenge him. We shouldn't have a racist in the White House." 

Rep. Al Green holds 'BLACK PEOPLE ARENT APES' sign

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, holds up a sign as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, District of Columbia, on Feb. 24, 2026. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

