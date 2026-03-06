Vocal anti-Trump Dem reveals which industry is trying to oust him from House seat: 'I was a target'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who has repeatedly tried to impeach President Trump and has been thrown out of Trump's State of the Union addresses multiple times, spoke on camera with Fox News Digital about the results of his recent primary election that resulted in a runoff.

Green cited $1.5 million in spending against his campaign by the crypto-industry as a major driver behind the closeness of his race.

"They made it clear that I was a target, and they had a fake poll that showed that they were going to win by some large margin. I think, actually, they called a victory party last night assuming that it was over. Of course, I and others knew that it would be a runoff," Green said the day after his primary this past week.

At the same time, Green also slammed his opponent, former Harris County Attorney-turned-Texas Congressman Christian Menefee, over his alleged lack of experience and failure to show up for votes early in his congressional career. Texas's redistricting changes pitted the two incumbents against each other in the 18th Congressional District race they have been battling in.

Green told Fox News Digital that he wanted to have a debate immediately with Menefee ahead of the runoff election.

"I'm challenging Mr. Menefee to a debate. I think we should have a debate right away," Green said. "But I also challenge him to come to work. In his first month in Congress, after having sworn that he was going to come here and represent the people and vote, you know, the 18th Congressional District has been about an absence of a vote, so having sworn to do this, within his first month he missed a week, an entire week without voting."

DEM REP COMPARES HIMSELF TO MLK JR, ROSA PARKS AFTER GETTING BOOTED FROM SECOND STRAIGHT TRUMP ADDRESS

Green bragged that in 20 years he has made over 97% of his votes in Congress. He also alleged that Menefee was not present at a classified briefing on Iran.

When asked if he was concerned his objections to Trump may be a factor that could cost him his race, the longtime Texas Democrat doubled down, saying he would do it "again and again and again."

"If it cost me an election, I would do it," Green continued. "I just think that this president is a racist. I hope you pick that up. Yeah, he's a racist ad we have to challenge him. We shouldn't have a racist in the White House."