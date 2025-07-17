Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Congress

Democrats hit rock bottom as party plummets to all-time low: poll

Republicans enjoy 77% approval from their base as Trump's agenda advances despite opposition

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published | Updated
close
The Democratic Party is undergoing a ‘scary transformation,’ says Hannity Video

The Democratic Party is undergoing a ‘scary transformation,’ says Hannity

Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses the state of the Democratic Party on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just 19% of voters questioned in a new national poll give Democrats in Congress a thumbs up on how they're handling their duties, with 72% disapproving.

That's an all-time low since Quinnipiac University first began asking congressional approval questions in their surveys 16 years ago.

The Democratic Party has been in the political wilderness since November's elections, when Republicans won back control of the White House and the Senate and defended their fragile House majority. And Republicans made gains among Black, Hispanic and younger voters, all traditional members of the Democratic Party's base.

HEAD HERE TO CHECK OUT THE LATEST FOX NEWS POLLING

Schumer, left, next to Jeffries

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speak at a press conference at the Capitol on June 11, 2025. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Since President Donald Trump's return to power earlier this year, an increasingly energized base of Democrats is urging party leaders to take a stronger stand in pushing back against the president's sweeping and controversial second-term agenda. Their anger is directed not only at Republicans, but at Democrats they feel aren't vocal enough in their opposition to Trump.

And that's fueled a plunge in the Democratic Party's favorable ratings, which have hit historic lows in several surveys this year.

FOUR MONTHS INTO TRUMP'S SECOND TERM, DEMOCRATS REMAIN DEEPLY PESSIMISTIC ABOUT THEIR PARTY

The trend is reflected in the new Quinnipiac poll, which was conducted July 10-14.

Just 39% of Democrats approve of the way Democrats in Congress are handling their jobs, with 52% disapproving and 9% not offering an opinion.

"The approval numbers for Democrats can be characterized as flat out terrible," Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said.

Speaker Johnson and House GOP celebrate Big Beautiful Bill signing

House Speaker Mike Johnson, alongside Republican lawmakers, shows the final tally of the vote on President Donald Trump's tax bill, during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 3, 2025. (Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images)

While the approval ratings for Republicans in Congress aren't as "terrible" as the Democrats, they're nothing to brag about.

Only a third of voters questioned in the poll said they approved of the way congressional Republicans were handling their duties, with 62% giving them a thumbs down.

But just over three-quarters of Republicans (77%) said they approved of the way GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill were handling their jobs, with just one in five disapproving.

Forty percent of respondents approved of how Trump is handling his job as president, with 54% disapproving.

President Trump shows signed 'One, Big Beautiful Bill'

President Donald Trump signed the GOP's domestic policy bill, called the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, at the White House on the Fourth of July. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Trump's approval ratings were in positive territory during the first weeks of his second tour of duty in the White House. But the president's poll numbers have been underwater in most, but not all, of the latest national surveys.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Presidential and congressional approval ratings have long been closely watched barometers ahead of a midterm election.

Republicans will be defending their slim House and Senate majorities in next year's midterms, and will also be facing traditional headwinds that hamper the party in power.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

More from Politics