Trump Jr. rips 'communist' Mamdani with dire prediction about NYC if he wins mayoral race

NEW YORK, NY - Donald Trump, Jr., born and raised in New York City and heavily involved in the real estate market there, spoke to Fox News Digital about the prospects of the nation’s largest and most recognizable city possibly electing socialist Zohran Mamdani as its next mayor.

"If what possibly could happen in November happens, I mean, it's scary and, you know, perhaps that's what New York needs," the president’s son told Fox News Digital in New York City on Wednesday.

"Maybe it has to fail to be able to come back, to be able to, you know, put the nail in the coffin of these ideas that have failed so many times around the world."

Trump Jr., who was at the New York Stock Exchange ringing the bell for the IPO of his latest business venture "GrabAGun," told Fox News Digital that he expects a mass exodus from New York City to Florida if Mamdani is elected mayor.

"In New York, I think the stat I remembered, it was from like 10 years ago, but it was something like 18,000 people pay 80% of New York City’s city tax," Trump Jr. said. "Well, those people are all very mobile. They can go wherever they want. This new mayor could possibly be the greatest marketing campaign for Florida ever to exist."

Trump continued, "But what happens to New York then? And as a lifelong New Yorker, as someone who grew up here, someone who changed the skyline here with my father for many years before he got into politics, that's a scary notion, but perhaps it's exactly what America needs. Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom, and I think if this communist mayor gets elected, rock bottom is what New York's going to see."

1789 Capital founder and President Omeed Malik, Trump Jr.’s partner who orchestrated the special purpose acquisition merger of Grab-A-Gun, told Fox News Digital he believes Mamdani is just a "young version" of NYC’s former progressive mayor Bill de Blasio.

"If you didn't see it on the writing on the wall with de Blasio I don't know what to tell you," Malik said. "I definitely don't want those people in Florida because if you haven't already moved out of here you've got the wrong politics."

Mamdani burst onto the national political scene last month after winning the Democratic Primary for New York City mayor despite being a self-avowed "Democratic socialist" and bringing a track record of calls to defund the police, anti-Israel statements, and socialist economic principles to the ballot box.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Mamdani campaign for comment.

Like his son, President Trump referred to Mamdani as a "communist" this month, warning that New York City will "never be the same" if he's victorious in November.

"I'm not getting involved, but I can tell you this: I used to say we will not ever be a socialist country," Trump said. "Right. Well, I'll say it again. We're not going to have — if a communist gets elected to run New York, it can never be the same."