Ukraine's Zelenskyy names new prime minister for first time since Russia's war began

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named a new prime minister for the first time since Russia invaded the eastern European nation more than three years ago.

Ukrainian lawmakers announced on social media Thursday that parliament had voted by a comfortable majority in favor of Yuliia Svyrydenko becoming the country's new prime minister.

Svyrydenko, 39, last month negotiated a major U.S.–Ukraine minerals and investment framework with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Zelenskyy said earlier this week that he proposed that Svyrydenko, who previously served as economy minister and one of Ukraine's deputy prime ministers since November 2021, lead the government as he initiated "a transformation of the executive branch in Ukraine." He shared a photo of them together and said they discussed "concrete measures to boost Ukraine’s economic potential, expand support programs for Ukrainians, and scale up our domestic weapons production."

It's the most significant Ukrainian government restructuring since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, 2022, and is viewed by opposition lawmakers as a way for Zelenskyy to consolidate power. Ukraine has been under martial law since the day after the invasion.

"They will be told by the president's office what they should really do," Yaroslav Zheleznyak, of the Holos party, told Reuters, arguing the new government would be indebted to Zelenskyy, who has significant wartime powers under the constitution.

Svyrydenko will replace outgoing Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the longest-serving head of government in Ukraine’s history. He held the position for more than five years after being appointed on March 4, 2020.

Shmyhal, who met with U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellog this week after President Donald Trump approved the sale of more Patriot systems, will take on a new role as Ukraine's defense minister, according to the parliament's website.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, meanwhile, congratulated Svyrydenko and Shmyhal on their new roles.

"We stand fully behind you as you fight for Ukraine’s survival and work for your country’s recovery and EU future," she wrote to Svyrydenko. For Shmyhal, she said, "Best wishes for your key new role as Defence Minister."

The defense ministry commands one of the largest budgets and carries critical importance because of the war. Shmyhal will replace Rustem Umerov, who, although he sought to push reforms, saw his tenure marked by internal turbulence and persistent dysfunction in Ukraine’s defense procurement system. Despite his active role on the international stage, critics said the ministry remained plagued by mismanagement.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy posted a photo from his meeting with Svyrydenko and Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

"We are preparing the initial steps of the renewed Government," Zelenskyy wrote, identifying the key priorities over the next six months as "increasing domestic weapons production in Ukraine, fully contracting the required volumes of all types of drones for Ukraine’s Defense Forces, carrying out substantial deregulation and unlocking our country’s internal economic potential, and ensuring full implementation of social support programs for our people."

"We defined the results that can be achieved within the first half-year of the new Government’s work," Zelenskyy added.

Svyrydenko has frequently represented Ukraine in high-level talks with Western partners, focusing on defense cooperation, economic recovery and reconstruction.

Lawmakers and fellow officials describe her as a diligent executive with a reputation for loyalty to the presidential office, according to the Associated Press.

Of the 450-seat parliament, 262 lawmakers voted in favor of Svyrydenko becoming prime minister, Reuters reported, citing posts from a handful of lawmakers, including Yaroslav Zheleznyak, who posted a photo of the electronic voting table. The table showed 22 lawmakers voted against Svyrydenko and 26 abstained. The Ukrainian parliament does not broadcast sessions during wartime, according to Reuters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.