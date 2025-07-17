DeSantis taps Florida's 'most conservative senator' for state CFO

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia to serve as the Sunshine State's chief financial officer.

The governor described Ingoglia as "the most conservative senator in the state of Florida," while delivering remarks on Wednesday.

Ingoglia pledged to work on property tax relief.

"I am going to work hand and glove, side by side, with this governor to make sure that we get rid of property taxes on homestead exemption and offer real property tax relief to" Floridians, he declared.

Former state CFO Jimmy Patronis ran successfully for U.S. Congress, winning the seat in Florida's 1st Congressional District that had previously been occupied by Rep. Matt Gaetz.

"I’m honored to be appointed by @GovRonDeSantis as Florida’s next Chief Financial Officer. Over the next year and a half, my number one priority is meaningful property tax relief. I won’t rest until we find a solution for Florida taxpayers," Ingoglia wrote on on X.

"I will be an unrelenting, proactive fiscal watchdog for our state and protect your tax dollars against waste, fraud and abuse. If insurance companies don't live up to their contractual obligations Floridians will know because I will call them out," he continued. "We will shine a light on bad actors, stop fraud, and bring down rates. Floridians deserves accountability. I'm here to deliver it. We will NOT let Florida become New York or Californa. Florida is the most amazing place to live. Let’s keep her free, strong, and thriving."