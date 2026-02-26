Capitol Hill leader reveals how near-fatal car crash in teen years helped shape his life: 'Battle of ideas'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The nation's history is akin to someone who has faced adversity in life, suggested North Carolina Rep. Addison McDowell's Chief of Staff, Alex Vargo, 34, who almost lost his life in a roll-over car crash at age 16.

Sunday marks the 18th anniversary of the car crash that nearly killed Vargo and helped shape his life after facing several hurdles in the aftermath of the accident.

Rep. McDowell, R-N.C., himself also faced adversity in his life after losing his brother to a fentanyl overdose, something that the North Carolina congressman has indicated drives him and his policymaking. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Vargo pointed out how the story of adversity, such as the events that he and the congressman have faced, is very similar to the story of America.

"Our country is not an old country, but I think in our history we've gone through periods of real trial – civil wars, massive pandemics that shut down our life – but I think we're not defined by those tragedies," Vargo told Fox News Digital. "We're not defined by wars, we're defined by how we came back after, how our country stuck together … The whole story of America is one of triumph. It's one of going through hard times and coming out on the other side."

Vargo, who grew up in Pittsburgh, was driving home in the snow one day, when, just four days before his 17th birthday, he lost control of his car going down a hill before it slid off the road, went into a hillside, flipped and ultimately "imploded inward," the chief of staff recounted. Half of his left hand ended up being severed and required 8-hours of emergency surgery to put back together.

"People say they're in shock – that's the first time I've been in real shock," Vargo said. "There are events in your life, not many but a handful that really shape how you view the world, what your purpose is, and that was definitely one."

Vargo said his purpose became more defined after the incident. He underwent months of painful therapy, where he re-learned how to use his hand for things like typing and dribbling a basketball. According to Vargo, he was given a second chance at life and wanted to make good use of it. It was through those life experiences that drove the decision for him to enter into "the battle of ideas," and be part of the conservative movement.

The now-chief of staff has been working in Congress as far back as 2014. Starting as an intern on Capitol Hill , Vargo quickly rose in rank, leading him to serve alongside McDowell in now-Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C. office, while he was in the House. Vargo has worked in the halls of Congress for the better part of a decade, but he feels the most consequential mission he’s been part of was his time in the Florida legislature where he worked for former House Speaker Paul Renner during the time when Florida had the "Session of the Century."

"Alex was a pivotal member of our team as we enacted transformational reforms in Florida. He was a strong advocate during my time as Speaker," Renner told Fox News Digital. "Together, we protected life, strengthened Florida’s gun laws, and passed the largest expansion of school choice in the nation. He’s turned personal trials into triumphs, and I’m grateful for his friendship."

Vargo also has spent time with multiple grassroots organizations, such as Heritage Action For America and was the 2024 Campaign Manager for Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla.

"Going through trials is not unique to me or to the congressman. People go through trials, whether it's in the three-mile radius we're in right now, or throughout the country. I think it's kind of the story of our country," added Vargo. "As a country, we've gone through trials. But we're not really defined by our imperfections. We're defined by our principles and our values."

When asked whether Vargo's tragic incident led him to focus on certain policy areas, he responded in the affirmative, pointing to healthcare affordability. Vargo said that through his accident he saw how "awesome" American healthcare is on one hand, but he also recalled how his experience opened his eyes to "how messed up of a system we have in terms of financing" healthcare.

Meanwhile, when asked about specific policy solutions, Vargo pointed to the integration between insurance companies, hospital systems, pharmacy benefit managers and pharmaceutical companies.

"They all play a role, but I think there's not enough time when people are advocating for the consumer," Vargo said.

McDowell, who Vargo admitted has been through much more tragedy losing his brother than he did through his car crash, told Fox News Digital that from the first time he met Vargo he could tell he was "driven by a cause," like himself, which McDowell described to Fox News Digital as "something bigger than himself."