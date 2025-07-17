Expand / Collapse search
Karine Jean-Pierre, more top Biden aides to appear in House cover-up probe

4 more ex-Biden officials are now expected to sit down with investigators

By Elizabeth Elkind , Deirdre Heavey Fox News
‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-host Charlie Hurt discusses the GOP probe of former President Joe Biden's mental decline allegations and alleged use of the autopen on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is expected to sit down with House Oversight Committee investigators behind closed doors in September, Fox News Digital has learned.

A House Oversight Committee aide told Fox News Digital that she's one of four high-profile former Biden officials who have scheduled interviews with the panel.

Also expected to appear in the coming weeks are Ian Sams, former Special Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor in the White House Counsel’s Office; Andrew Bates, former Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Deputy Press Secretary; and Jeff Zients, former White House Chief of Staff, the aide said. 

Karine Jean-Pierre and Joe Biden

Former President Joe Biden, accompanied by former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, jokes about taking so many questions during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Oct. 4, 2024, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., is investigating allegations that Biden's former top White House aides covered up signs of his mental and physical decline while in office, and whether any executive actions were commissioned via autopen without the president's full knowledge. Biden allies have pushed back against those claims.

In an interview with The New York Times on Thursday, Biden affirmed he "made every decision" on his own.

All four new witnesses are scheduled to appear for voluntary transcribed interviews, the Oversight aide said.

Jean-Pierre is expected on Sept. 12, Sams on Aug. 21, Bates on Sept. 5, and Zeints on Sept. 18, Fox News Digital was told.

james comer

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer is leading a probe into the Biden White House. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

With Zeints' appearance, both former Biden chiefs of staff will have sat down with House investigators.

Ronald Klain, who led Biden's White House staff during the earlier part of his term, is due to sit down for a voluntary transcribed interview later this month.

Comer has so far spoken with four ex-Biden aides, including two under subpoena – ex-White House physician Kevin O'Connor and Anthony Bernal, a longtime aide to ex-first lady Jill Biden.

Both Bernal and O'Connor pleaded the Fifth Amendment but denied it was an admission of guilt.

Former deputy White House chief of staff Annie Tomasini was initially expected to appear for a transcribed interview on Friday but was subpoenaed earlier this week at her counsel's request.

White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients

Jeff Zients, former White House Chief of Staff, attends an event at the White House in 2023. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The interviews and depositions are largely expected to be staff-led, with the exception of appearances by Comer and occasionally other members of the House Oversight Committee.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, has made surprise appearances at each of the last three sit-downs.

Meanwhile, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., publicly called for Comer to subpoena Jill Biden after Bernal's deposition on Wednesday.

A source familiar with the Biden team's thinking called Republicans' probe "dangerous" and "an attempt to smear and embarrass."

"And their hope is for just one tiny inconsistency between witnesses to appear so that Trump’s DOJ prosecute his political opponents and continue his campaign of revenge," the source said.

