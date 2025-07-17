Trump's Treasury Department targets dangerous Venezuelan prison gang with sanctions on 6 top leaders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Thursday sanctioned Tren de Aragua head Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, also known as "Niño Guerrero", and five other top Tren de Aragua leaders and affiliates.

Tren de Aragua, designated by the State Department on Feb. 20 as a foreign terrorist organization, originated in Venezuela and has thousands of members.

Guerrero, 42, is credited with growing Tren de Aragua from a prison gang involved in extortion and bribery, to an influential organization that threatens public safety throughout the Western Hemisphere.

In addition to the sanctions, the Treasury Department is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to Guerrero's arrest and conviction.

ALLEGED TREN DE ARAGUA BOSS ADDED TO FBI’S MOST WANTED, SANCTIONED BY TREASURY: 'NO BORDER WILL SHIELD HIM'

The White House previously stated many of the gang's members unlawfully infiltrated the U.S. and are "undertaking hostile actions against the United States."

Tren de Aragua is reportedly involved in the illicit drug trade, human smuggling and trafficking, extortion, sexual exploitation of women and children, and money laundering.

"Today’s action highlights the critical role of leaders like Niño Guerrero and his lieutenants in Tren de Aragua’s efforts to increase its destabilizing influence throughout the region," Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent wrote in a news release.

"The Trump Administration will not allow Tren de Aragua to continue to terrorize our communities and harm innocent Americans," he continued. "In line with President [Donald] Trump’s mandate to Make America Safe Again, Treasury remains dedicated to dismantling Tren de Aragua and disrupting the group’s campaign of violence."

EMERGING VENEZUELAN GANG 'MORE VIOLENT' THAN TREN DE ARAGUA TARGETS RURAL AMERICA, EXPERT WARNS

The sanctions block the property of designated individuals in the U.S., prohibiting anyone in the U.S. from doing business with them—unless authorized.

Violations can result in penalties, and financial institutions risk sanctions for dealing with those who are blocked. Foreign banks may face secondary sanctions.

Other suspected Tren de Aragua leaders sanctioned by the Treasury Department on Thursday include:

Yohan Jose Romero, aka "Johan Petrica"

Yohan Jose Romero, reportedly one of Guerrero’s co-founders and a close lieutenant, is allegedly responsible for the group’s illegal mining efforts in Venezuela.

The 47-year-old is also accused of providing Tren de Aragua with military-grade weapons used to control the streets of Venezuela and fight against Colombian guerrillas. The State Department is offering a $4 million reward for his arrest and conviction.

Josue Angel Santana Pena, aka "Santanita"

Josue Angel Santana Pena, 30, reportedly served time with Guerrero in Tocoron Prison and helped direct Tren de Aragua from within the prison.

Pena was allegedly involved in homicide, extortion, bombings, terrorism and theft.

Wilmer Jose Perez Castillo, aka "Wilmer Guayabal"

Wilmer Jose Perez Castillo, 39, is allegedly one of Guerrero's lieutenants and the leader of a Tren de Aragua cell involved in drug trafficking and bribe collection in Venezuela.

Castillo is accused of executing the murders of a police officer, Venezuelan military official and Venezuelan intelligence officials on behalf of Tren de Aragua.

Wendy Marbelys Rios Gomez

Guerrero’s wife, Wendy Marbelys Rios Gomez, 45, is reportedly linked to criminal activities including money laundering, terrorism and terrorist financing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Felix Anner Castillo Rondon, aka "Pure Arnel"

Felix Anner Castillo Rondon is believed to be the leader of a Tren de Aragua cell known as "Los Gallegos," which operates in Chile.

Los Gallegos is reportedly implicated in homicides, human trafficking, sexual exploitation of women, narcotics trafficking, and money laundering.