Noem reveals Trump will have 'big agreement' to announce at major summit with world leaders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kristi Noem will reportedly join President Donald Trump and 12 Latin American leaders at his resort in Florida for a "Shield of the Americas" summit Saturday after her ouster as the Secretary of Homeland Security and appointment by President Donald Trump to be special envoy for the new coalition of nations.

On Thursday, Trump announced Noem would be exiting her role as Homeland Security secretary and would be appointed a Special Envoy for the "Shield of the Americas," a summit for which will be held at the president's resort in Doral, Florida, on Saturday. The new coalition of 13 countries has been formed to advance strategies that will tackle mass illegal immigration, narco-terrorist gangs and cartels.

"After years of neglect, President Trump established the ‘Donroe Doctrine’ to restore American preeminence in the Western Hemisphere. His efforts have been a tremendous success – our southern border is secure, Latin American countries are working with us to defeat the cartels, and illegitimate dictator Nicolas Maduro is facing justice for his crimes in the Southern District of New York – ushering in historic economic cooperation with Venezuela," said White House spokesperson Anna Kelly ahead of the summit.

"The President has successfully strengthened our relationships in our own backyard to make the entire region safer and more stable, and this weekend’s ‘Shield of the Americas’ Summit will encapsulate all of his work to Make America, and our partners, Strong Again," she continued.

Members of Trump's Cabinet, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, will also be at the Saturday summit.

The leaders from other nations who will be present are Argentina's Javier Milei, El Salvador's Nayib Bukele Ortez, Bolivia's Rodrigo Paz Pereira, Costa Rica's Rodrigo Chaves Robles, Panama's José Raúl Mulino Quintero, and Trinidad and Tobago's Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Chile's Jose Antonio Kast, the Dominican Republic's Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona, Ecuador's Daniel Roy Gilchrist Noboa Azín, Guyana's Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Honduras' Nasry "Tito" Asfura, and Paraguay's Santiago Peña.

'IT WAS TIME': DESPITE RARE CRITICISM, SOME HILL REPUBLICANS WELCOME KRISTI NOEM'S OUSTER

Noem confirmed Friday, speaking from Nashville, that she will be at the summit, according to the Associated Press. Noem reportedly added that the president will announce "a big agreement" detailing "how we’re going to go after cartels and drug trafficking in the entire Western Hemisphere."

On Friday, Hegseth led a strategic conference in Doral with representatives of 17 different Caribbean, Central American and South American countries throughout the Western Hemisphere. During the conference, they signed a joint security declaration, reaffirming their commitment to peace and sovereignty in the region. According to a source familiar with the plans for the summit, the president plans to celebrate this achievement with attendees.

"Secretary Noem helped usher in the most secure border in history, deported hundreds of thousands of criminal illegal aliens, and executed record-setting counter-drug operations against cartels. All of this great experience positions Noem well to ensure American preeminence in the entire Western Hemisphere in her new role as Special Envoy to the Shield of the Americas," White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said. "This historic new security initiative, led by Secretary Noem, will advance cutting-edge strategies to defeat narco-terrorist cartels and stop illegal mass migration to make America and the entire Western Hemisphere safer."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Thursday, Rubio said he looked forward to working with Noem as Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, and echoed the comments from the White House about her experience.



"Kristi has achieved incredible results as Secretary of Homeland Security and will be a tremendous asset in our effort to promote security and prosperity in the Western Hemisphere," Rubio said on X after Trump named Noem to her new post.