Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide but ‘likely’ had help, former lawyer claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeffrey Epstein's former lawyer says he believes the disgraced financier may have had help killing himself in prison, but he rejected claims that anyone other than Epstein was responsible.

"It is clear from the evidence that Epstein committed suicide," attorney Alan Dershowitz wrote in a new Wall Street Journal op-ed. "What isn’t clear is whether he was assisted by jail personnel. That seems likely to me, based on the evidence of allegedly broken cameras, transfer of his cellmate and the absence of guards during relevant time periods."

Epstein's 2019 death in federal custody prompted a storm of conspiracy theories. Critics, including Epstein's brother, have rejected the idea that he killed himself, citing an independent observation of his autopsy by Dr. Michael Baden and a range of other factors in the case, including a lack of security footage and a pending push for bail.

REPUBLICANS FIXATED ON EPSTEIN ARE GETTING 'DUPED' BY DEMOCRATS, TRUMP INSISTS

The FBI and Justice Department, in a joint memo released earlier this month, announced that a review of Epstein's case files had been completed. Authorities said there was "no incriminating 'client list,'" that no additional files connected to the investigation could be released and that his death was indeed a suicide, as previous federal investigations found.

In the op-ed, Dershowitz confirmed the government's claim that Epstein didn't create a "client list" but said accusers interviewed by the FBI named several alleged "clients" whose names have been redacted and sealed in court.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S BROTHER LAUGHS AT 'STUPID' FBI MEMO DEFENDING CONTROVERSIAL SUICIDE RULING: REPORT

"I know who they are," Dershowitz wrote. "They don’t include any current officeholders. We don’t know whether the accusations are true. The courts have also sealed negative information about some of the accusers to protect them."

While neither federal prosecutors nor private attorneys have the authority to release the names, he wrote that federal judges do have that power.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL'S FAMILY INSISTS SHE RECEIVED UNFAIR TRIAL IN JEFFREY EPSTEIN CASE

Read the memo:

"The media can and should petition the courts for the release of all names and information, so the public can draw its own conclusions," he added.

EPSTEIN VICTIMS NUMBERED OVER 1,000 – FAR MORE THAN PREVIOUSLY KNOWN, FEDERAL INVESTIGATORS SAY

The only confirmed conspirator is Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's 63-year-old former lover who is the lone person convicted in his sex trafficking. She is appealing while serving a 20-year federal prison sentence at a federal prison in Tallahassee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.