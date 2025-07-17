Expand / Collapse search
US Army

Army secretary vows 'grievous error' targeting pro-life groups will never happen again

Army removed the slides that referenced pro-life groups, pro-animal and green groups like PETA, as 'terrorist organizations'

By Morgan Phillips Fox News
Army leaders detail plans to cut bureaucracy and improve war readiness Video

Army leaders detail plans to cut bureaucracy and improve war readiness

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George join ‘Fox & Friends’ to explain how the military is cutting waste, modernizing technology, and preparing for future conflict.

FIRST ON FOX: Army Secretary Dan Driscoll called a set of training slides that deemed pro-life groups as terrorist organizations a "grievous error" that he'll work to ensure doesn't happen again, in a letter obtained by Fox News Digital. 

"This characterization was not only inaccurate but also deeply inappropriate," Driscoll wrote to a group of attorneys for the American Center for Law and Justice, who represented the pro-life groups affected. 

Thousands of soldiers at Fort Bragg were trained in counter-terrorism and security practices with slides that listed groups such as National Right to Life and Operation Rescue alongside recognized extremist organizations, and even pointed to pro‑life license plates as potential warning signs. The practice went on for seven years, until 2024. 

"Equally concerning was the previous administration’s inadequate response to this serious incident. Its failure to provide full transparency or take responsibility for such a grievous error is wholly unacceptable." 

HEGSETH ABRUPTLY PULLS PENTAGON OFFICIALS FROM 'GLOBALIST' ASPEN CONFERENCE

Daniel Driscoll, President Donald Trump's nominee to be the Department of Defense's Secretary of the Army

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll called a set of training slides that deemed pro-life groups as terrorist organizations a "grievous error" that he'll work to ensure doesn't happen again. (AP)

Driscoll said the Army has since reviewed all security training materials, including anti-terrorism training, and removed the slides that referenced pro-life groups, along with a slew of pro-animal and green groups like PETA, as "terrorist organizations." 

"Please be assured that I am firmly committed to rigorous oversight of all Army training materials to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future." 

‘EYES IN THE SKY’: ARMY DRONE EXPERT EXPLAINS US STRATEGY ON INNOVATION AS GLOBAL CONFLICT LOOMS

Fort Bragg, North Carolina, which was renamed during the Biden administration to "Fort Liberty," has returned to its original name under President Trump.

Thousands of soldiers at Fort Bragg were trained in counter-terrorism and security practices with slides that listed groups such as National Right to Life and Operation Rescue alongside recognized extremist organizations. (Getty Images)

Agnes Schaefer, assistant secretary of the Army for manpower and Reserve affairs, said that the training deck, which was used to teach 9,100 Army soldiers, was "inconsistent with Army’s antiterrorism policy and training." 

The training module was used to instruct soldiers on what to look out for when guarding points of base access. 

She claimed there is "no evidence" to suggest the individual who created the slide deck did so to "deliberately subvert" Army policy or to "further a personal viewpoint." 

The slides caused a stir among congressional Republicans, who demanded answers from Army officials in a hearing last year and took issue with Schaefer’s assurances the slide did not represent a personal viewpoint. 

"It’s downright ridiculous to claim the slide deck doesn’t ‘further a personal viewpoint,’ but there have been no consequences for the employee who ran anti-life training sessions at Fort Liberty that clearly violated Army policy," Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., told Fox News Digital in September. 

It’s not clear if anyone involved in the slide’s production and use has been fired or reprimanded. 

