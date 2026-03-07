NYC Mayor Mamdani’s wife liked social media post calling Oct 7 sexual violence investigation a ‘hoax’: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The wife of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing renewed scrutiny following a report that she liked a social media post dismissing an investigation into sexual violence committed during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack in Israel as a "mass rape" hoax.

Rama Duwaji allegedly liked a February 2024 Instagram post claiming The New York Times’ investigation into sexual violence during the Oct. 7 attack was "fabricated," according to The Free Press.

The report adds to a series of controversial social media interactions by Duwaji that have surfaced in recent days.

Duwaji, a Houston-born illustrator who identifies as Syrian and married Mamdani in early 2025, also liked several posts in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack that appeared critical of Israel, Jewish Insider first reported.

One post — shared the day of the attack by the Instagram account "The Slow Factory"— featured an image of a bulldozer breaching a barrier separating Israel from Gaza, as well as individuals riding on top of a captured Israeli Defense Force (IDF) vehicle.

Text over the images read, "Breaking the walls of apartheid and military occupation" and "Resisting apartheid since 1948," along with the slogan, "Systemic change for collective liberation."

As of Saturday, Duwaji’s like on that post remained publicly visible.

Additional posts she engaged with were shared by the Instagram account "The People’s Forum" and included promotion of anti-Israel protests, calls to cut U.S. aid to Israel and activist organizing efforts.

MAMDANI'S NYC HEALTH DEPARTMENT STAFFERS REPORTEDLY STUDYING EFFECTS OF 'GLOBAL OPPRESSION' ON HEALTH

One post Duwaji liked included the slogan "from the river to the sea," which Jewish Insider noted is "often understood as calling for the total elimination of Israel from the lands between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea."

A City Hall spokesperson told Jewish Insider that "Mayor Mamdani has been clear and consistent: Hamas is a terrorist organization, October 7th was a horrific war crime, and he has condemned that violence unequivocally."

When asked about his wife’s social media activity during a news conference on Friday, Mamdani described Duwaji as "a private person."

JEWISH SAFETY IN NEW YORK DEPENDS ON CLEAR LINES AND MORAL COURAGE FROM MAMDANI

"My wife is the love of my life, and she's also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my City Hall," Mamdani said. "I, however, was elected to represent all 8.5 million people in the city, and I believe that it's my responsibility, because of that role, to answer any questions about my thoughts and my policies and my decisions."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Mamdani's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Marc Tamasco contributed to this report.