Politics

Mamdani sparks social media frenzy with viral clip discussing what happens if he runs out of money

Conservatives on social media blasted Zohran Mamdani's socialist street cred

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
New York City socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is facing heat online over a clip where he explains how he was able to take time off work because he knew his parents would financially support him. 

"I worked until January, and then I took time away from my job and one of the major reasons I could do that was because I knew that if I ran out of my savings my family would be able to support me," Mamdani said in the clip of a Zoom call posted on X by a Washington Free Beacon reporter.

The clip received criticism on social media from those pointing to Mamdani’s socialist policies and suggesting the clip is evidence he is comfortable spending money that belongs to taxpayers due to a wealthy upbringing.

"The one thing my parents told me: if you aren't working, and you don't have money, we cannot and will not support you," New York Post columnist Kirsten Fleming posted on X. "This guy is very comfortable with other people's money."

MAMDANI'S FAILURE TO WALK BACK THESE POSITIONS COULD CAUSE RECKONING IN DEMOCRATIC PARTY: 'FIVE-ALARM WARNING'

Zohran Mamdani campaigning in New York City

New York City mayoral candidate and Democratic State Representative Zohran Mamdani campaigns in New York City on April 16, 2025. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

"‘The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money,’ -Margaret Thatcher," Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich posted on X. 

"Classic Socialism: Once I blow through my money, I’ll take yours," former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright posted on X. 

"Him and every other American socialist in 2025," digital strategist Greg Price posted on X. 

MAMDANI'S FATHER SITS ON COUNCIL OF ANTI-ISRAEL GROUP TIED TO TERROR, LEGITIMIZES ROLE OF SUICIDE BOMBERS

Zohran Mamdani campaigning in New York City subway

Candidate for New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani, speaks during a press conference while campaigning outside a subway station in New York City on April 1, 2025. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

"He’s privileged," Twitchy’s Amy Curtis posted on X. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the Mamdani campaign for comment. 

Mayoral Candidate For New York Zohran Mamdani Holds Primary Election Night Party

From left to right, Mira Nair, New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, Rama Duwaji and Mahmood Mamdani celebrate on stage during an election night gathering at The Greats of Craft LIC on June 24, 2025. (Getty)

Mamdani, who has faced criticism from his mayoral opponent, Mayor Eric Adams, for his "silver spoon" upbringing, rocketed onto the political scene last month when he was victorious in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary.

Part of Mamdani’s success has been with working-class voters as he campaigns on various issues affecting working voters, including housing affordability and taxpayer-subsidized programs. 

Mamdani will square off against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Adams in the general election in November.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

