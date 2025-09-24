Expand / Collapse search
Texas

3 people shot at Dallas ICE facility, shooter dead, agency confirms

Sources told Fox News that shooter is dead after self-inflicted wound

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
At least three injured during shooting at Texas ICE facility

At least three injured during shooting at Texas ICE facility

Fox News' Griff Jenkins reports the latest on the shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas. 

At least three people were injured in a shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, Fox News confirmed.

The shooting reportedly occurred as ICE officers were transferring detainees into the facility. The shooter died due to a self-inflicted wound, authorities say. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed there were "multiple fatalities" in the shooting.

"There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas ICE Detention Facility," Noem wrote on X. "Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

"While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families," she added.

TRUMP OFFICIALS SLAM BLUE STATE GOVERNOR FOR IGNORING CHAOTIC ANTI-ICE ‘RIOTERS’ DISRUPTING OPERATION

Camera footage of a Texas highway

Multiple people have been shot at an ICE facility in Dallas on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. (KDFW)

Authorities say the shooter opened fire when the portcullis to the facility was open during the transfer of detainees. Aside from the shooter, authorities have not confirmed whether those injured or killed in the attack were detainees or ICE officers.

"The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families," Vice President JD Vance wrote on X.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

