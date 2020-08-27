Coons insists Biden finds police brutality 'unacceptable,' 'is eager to debate Donald Trump'

Some Democrats are becoming fed up with Joe Biden neglecting to more forcefully condemn police brutality but Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., insisted Thursday that the party's presidential nominee rejects the use of excessive force.

“Former Vice President Biden is clear that he finds these incidents like the attack on Jacob Blake, like the brutal murder of George Floyd, absolutely unacceptable,” Coons said on Fox News' “The Story". “He thinks these are horrible. They should not happen in the United States. And he has denounced them and has called for a full and thorough and prompt investigation.”

On Wednesday, Biden addressed police brutality in a video via Twitter, saying he’s spoken with Blake’s family and is working toward solutions to end racism in America.

Coons emphasized that both Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., do not condone or support violent actions that violate the law and never have.

“This is something that Joe Biden has a long record on – supporting appropriate community policing,” Coons said. “In the United States, we should expect justice for all Americans. We should expect to live in a country where we both uphold the rule of law, where we support law enforcement, where we expect folks to conduct themselves in peaceful and lawful ways and where it's unacceptable … to our safety and security that police occasionally conduct themselves in unlawful ways.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., argued Thursday said she does not think Biden should debate President Trump this fall but Coons argued Biden is eager to take the stage since he’s accepted the three planned debates and “Donald Trump has not.”

“Joe Biden is eager to debate Donald Trump about his record,” Coons said. “And I hope that tonight the American people, instead of just a long string of attacks on Joe Biden, some of them untrue, will hear a positive plan from President Trump about how he's going to deal with both the [coronavirus] pandemic and racial inequality."