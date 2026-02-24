Trump recounts deadly Texas flood rescue, reunites camper with Coast Guard swimmer at SOTU

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump recounted the heroic rescue of an 11-year-old girl, Milly Cate McClymond, from the vicious floodwaters that tore through Texas in July 2025, reuniting the young girl with the Coast Guard hero who saved her during his primetime address to the nation.

"You all remember that one as the waters threatened to sweep her away … 11-year-old Milly Cate McClymond closed her eyes and prayed to God – she thought she was going to die," Trump said Tuesday during his State of the Union address. "Those prayers were answered when Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan descended from a helicopter above. Nobody knew where he came from."

Deadly flooding tore through Texas' Hill Country over the Fourth of July in 2025, killing 135 people, including 27 girls and counselors at Camp Mystic for Girls in Hunt, Texas.

United States Coast Guard rescue swimmer from New Jersey, Scott Ruskan, was lauded as a hero for saving 165 people as the only triage coordinator at the scene of the floods.

Trump reunited the young girl and Ruskan during the State of the Union.

"It was Scott's first ever rescue mission," the president said, describing him as young, but very brave. "He lifted not just Milly Cate, but 164 others to safety. People watched Scott from a distance and they couldn't believe what they were seeing."

WHITE HOUSE APPROVES MEDAL OF HONOR FOR FALLEN ARMY STAFF SGT MICHAEL OLLIS AFTER YEARS-LONG PUSH

"The winds were blowing, the rain was pouring, everything was going. And that rapid water, nobody's ever seen anything like it," Trump continued. "Tonight, Scott and Milly Cate are here together, reunited for the very first time."

AUSTRALIAN TEEN SWIMS 2.5 MILES FOR HOURS TO SAVE FAMILY SWEPT OUT TO SEA

Trump continued that he was awarding Ruskan the Legion of Merit for extraordinary heroism for the rescue effort. The award is a military decoration for outstanding services and achievements.

Ruskan, who was 26 at the time of the rescue operation, repeatedly has been praised for his heroism, including Department of Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem calling him an "American hero."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP