DHS touts ‘most secure border' in US history amid departure of nearly 3M illegal immigrants

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday touted "historic progress" under President Donald Trump and Secretary Kristi Noem, highlighting nearly 3 million illegal immigrants who have left the United States and what officials call "the most secure border in American history."

The statement, released as Trump delivered his first State of the Union address since returning to office, credited the administration’s policies with producing record-low border crossings, expanded immigration enforcement and billions in taxpayer savings, while criticizing congressional Democrats for shutting down DHS funding.

"Over the last 13 months, nearly 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S. because of the Trump Administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, including an estimated 2.2 million self-deportations and more than 713,000 deportations," Noem said in a statement.

Noem added that total border apprehensions under the Trump administration "were lower than a single month" under the Biden administration, and DHS has saved taxpayers more than $13.2 billion.

"Countless lives have been saved, communities have been strengthened, and the American people have been put first again," Noem stated.

DHS said Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested and removed more than 1,500 known or suspected terrorists over the past year.

Nationwide immigration operations also led to nearly 8,000 gang-related arrests, including members associated with Tren de Aragua and MS-13, the department said. DHS added that it launched a new web page, "Worst of the Worst," tracking criminal illegal immigrants arrested during federal enforcement operations under the administration.

The department also reported an increase in drug seizures by Customs and Border Protection compared to the prior 12-month period, including 617,648 pounds of illicit drugs nationwide over the past year — an 8% increase over the previous year.

The Coast Guard separately seized roughly 550,000 pounds of illegal narcotics worth more than $3.9 billion through counter-drug operations and prevented more than 206 million lethal doses from reaching U.S. communities, DHS said.

DHS said it and the Department of Health and Human Services have located 145,000 unaccompanied children lost under the Biden administration.

"Too many of these children were exploited and abused before, during, and after being trafficked over our borders," DHS said.

The department echoed comments made by Trump during his address, blaming Democrats for the partial government shutdown after Senate Democrats again blocked Republicans’ attempt to fund the department before the prime-time speech.

"Despite our historic successes, Democrat Politicians on Capitol Hill have shut down DHS, depriving many of our brave men and women who protect our national security of their paychecks—putting the livelihood of them and their families in jeopardy," DHS said.

During his remarks, Trump criticized Democrats for failing to reach a funding deal.

"As we speak, Democrats in this chamber have cut off all funding for the Department of Homeland Security. It's all cut off, all cut off. They have instituted another Democrat shutdown, the first one costing us two points on GDP, two points we lost on GDP, which probably made them quite happy actually," Trump said during his speech. "They have closed the agency responsible for protecting Americans from terrorists and murderers."

Trump said he was "demanding" a full and immediate restoration of funding for the department and efforts to protect the border.