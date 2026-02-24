Expand / Collapse search
Homeland Security

Omar shouts 'you are a murderer' and 'liar' at Trump during State of the Union address

Minnesota congresswoman repeatedly interrupted president's remarks on border security alongside Rashida Tlaib

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Rep. Ilhan Omar shouts at Trump during State of the Union Video

Rep. Ilhan Omar shouts at Trump during State of the Union

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., yells 'you are a murderer' at President Donald Trump in the House gallery as he delivered his State of the Union Address on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., shouted at President Donald Trump during the State of the Union, calling him a "liar" and a "murderer" after the commander in chief spoke about Somali-linked fraud in Minnesota.

Omar was seated next to Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who wore a profane pin on her shirt condemning ICE, and the two scowled at the president throughout his remarks.

"As we speak, Democrats in this chamber have cut off all funding for the Department of Homeland Security. It's all cut off; all cut off," Trump began.

"They have instituted another Democrat shutdown, the first one costing us two points on GDP, two points we lost on GDP, which probably made them quite happy actually. Now they have closed the agency responsible for protecting Americans from terrorists and murderers."

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., left; Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich, right. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Around that point, a ruckus could be heard and the camera soon panned to an irate Omar.

"Tonight, I'm demanding the full and immediate restoration of all funding for border security, Homeland Security of the United States, and also for helping people clean up their snow."

"We have no money because of the Democrats, and it would be nice. We'd love to give you a hand at cleaning it up, but you gave no money. Nobody's getting paid. It's a shame."

Trump then invited all listening — lawmakers and constituents — to stand or join him in agreement on a common axiom:

"The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens."

Several minutes later, Trump again raised Omar’s ire after referencing his mass deportation agenda.

"Isn't that a shame? You should be ashamed of yourself not standing up. You should be ashamed of yourself. That is why I'm also asking you to end deadly sanctuary cities that protect the criminals and enact serious penalties for public officials who blocked the removal of criminal aliens," Trump said.

"In many cases, drug lords, murderers all over our country; they’re blocking the removal of these people out of our country. And you should be ashamed of yourself."

Omar repeatedly shouted, "You have killed Americans" when Trump was talking about the Department of Homeland Security, and could be heard saying, "you are a murderer."

At one point during their outbursts, Tlaib shouted that "Alex wasn’t a criminal," in apparent reference to Alex Pretti — an armed man shot and killed by federal agents amid the chaos in Minneapolis.

"You’re a liar," Omar shouted at one point, while sources in the gallery were unsure whether she also called the president a "sycophant," or a more profane moniker.

Later in the evening, Omar and Tlaib prematurely left the chamber while Trump was recounting the raid on Caracas that captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

