Veterans Affairs secretary was designated survivor for State of the Union

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins served as the designated survivor during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, a long-standing security precaution meant to preserve continuity of government in the event of a catastrophe.

Collins was also tasked with the role last year.

Collins did not attend the joint session of Congress. Instead, he was escorted to a secure, undisclosed location for the duration of the address. The identity of the designated survivor is typically made public on the day of the speech, after the individual has been safely relocated.

The role is part of the federal government’s continuity-of-government planning — a framework designed to ensure that constitutional leadership and core operations can continue if a catastrophic attack or disaster were to incapacitate officials gathered at the Capitol.



The State of the Union presents a unique security concern because it brings together the president, vice president, members of Congress, the Supreme Court and much of the Cabinet in a single location.

Under the Presidential Succession Act, if a devastating event were to occur and those ahead in the line of succession were killed or incapacitated, the designated survivor — provided they meet constitutional requirements — could be sworn in as president.

The practice dates back to the Cold War, when fears of a nuclear strike prompted new safeguards to protect the continuity of American leadership.

While the designated survivor has never been called upon to assume the presidency, the role remains a visible symbol of the extensive security and contingency planning surrounding major national events.