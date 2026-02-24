Al Green ejected from Trump primetime address again — this time with protest sign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was ejected from President Donald Trump's primetime address to a joint session of Congress for a second year in a row.

Fox News Digital spotted Green on the Democrats’ traditional side of the House chamber Tuesday evening ahead of the State of the Union, standing at a seat just five rows from where Trump was due to begin speaking.

As Trump arrived, however, he held up a sign that read in all capital letters, "Black people aren't apes!"

Green did not put the sign down and remained standing even after Trump began speaking, prompting Capitol security to escort him out of the chamber.

Fox News Digital also saw heated conversations between Green and two House Republicans, Reps. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, and Pat Fallon, R-Texas, before he was removed.

The longtime Texas progressive lawmaker was removed by security in 2025 during Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress after repeatedly interrupting the president by shouting and shaking his cane.

The House voted to censure Green over the outburst, with 10 Democrats joining the GOP in the move.

He was one of several Democrats to disrupt Trump’s speech in 2025, but Green’s persistent and loud protests after being asked to quiet down forced Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to direct security to eject him from the chamber.

Green yelled at the time, "You have no mandate to cut Medicaid."

"Members are engaging in willful and continuing breach of decorum, and the chair is prepared to direct the sergeant at arms to restore order to the joint session," Johnson said in response.

Green has been one of Trump’s most vocal critics among House Democrats, pushing impeachment articles against him on multiple occasions.

He had remained defiant when he stopped to speak with the White House press pool on the first floor of the U.S. Capitol after being thrown out of the second floor House chamber, where Trump was speaking.

"I'm willing to suffer whatever punishment is available to me. I didn't say to anyone, 'don't punish me.' I've said I'll accept the punishment," Green said, according to the White House press pool report.

"But it's worth it to let people know that there are some of us who are going to stand up against this president's desire to cut Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security."