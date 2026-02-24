Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

Al Green ejected from Trump primetime address again — this time with protest sign

'You have no mandate to cut Medicaid,' Green yelled at Trump in 2025

By Elizabeth Elkind , Alex Miller Fox News
Published
Dem Rep. Al Green ejected from Trump primetime address for second year

Texas Democrat Congressman Al Green was forcefully removed from the House Chamber for a second year running, this time as President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was ejected from President Donald Trump's primetime address to a joint session of Congress for a second year in a row.

Fox News Digital spotted Green on the Democrats’ traditional side of the House chamber Tuesday evening ahead of the State of the Union, standing at a seat just five rows from where Trump was due to begin speaking.

As Trump arrived, however, he held up a sign that read in all capital letters, "Black people aren't apes!"

Green did not put the sign down and remained standing even after Trump began speaking, prompting Capitol security to escort him out of the chamber. 

Green with sign at SOTU

Rep. Al Green protests as President Donald Trump arrives to deliver the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the Capitol Feb. 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C.  (Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images))

Fox News Digital also saw heated conversations between Green and two House Republicans, Reps. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, and Pat Fallon, R-Texas, before he was removed.

The longtime Texas progressive lawmaker was removed by security in 2025 during Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress after repeatedly interrupting the president by shouting and shaking his cane.

The House voted to censure Green over the outburst, with 10 Democrats joining the GOP in the move.

He was one of several Democrats to disrupt Trump’s speech in 2025, but Green’s persistent and loud protests after being asked to quiet down forced Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to direct security to eject him from the chamber.

Green yelled at the time, "You have no mandate to cut Medicaid."

GROWING NUMBER OF DEMOCRATS SKIPPING TRUMP'S 2026 STATE OF THE UNION

Al Green

The House voted to censure Green over his 2025 outburst, with 10 Democrats joining the GOP in the move. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"Members are engaging in willful and continuing breach of decorum, and the chair is prepared to direct the sergeant at arms to restore order to the joint session," Johnson said in response.

Green has been one of Trump’s most vocal critics among House Democrats, pushing impeachment articles against him on multiple occasions.

He had remained defiant when he stopped to speak with the White House press pool on the first floor of the U.S. Capitol after being thrown out of the second floor House chamber, where Trump was speaking.

Trump listens in a meeting in January 2026

Rep. Al Green has been one of Trump’s most vocal critics among House Democrats, pushing impeachment articles against him on multiple occasions. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

"I'm willing to suffer whatever punishment is available to me. I didn't say to anyone, 'don't punish me.' I've said I'll accept the punishment," Green said, according to the White House press pool report. 

"But it's worth it to let people know that there are some of us who are going to stand up against this president's desire to cut Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security."

