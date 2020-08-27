Eric Reid, who knelt with Colin Kaepernick, praises NBA players' strike over Jacob Blake shooting: 'We need change'
NHL players call on league to do more as NBA, WNBA, MLB postpone games in wake of Jacob Blake shooting
Kenosha sees less turmoil Wednesday after three nights of violence
Dems slam GOP's defense of police amid rise in racial tensions following shooting of Jacob Blake
Kristi Noem says 'Democrat-run cities' are being 'overrun by violent mobs'
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem opened the third night of the 2020 Republican National Convention by painting a dark portrait of American cities amid the widespread unrest and violence gripping many of them following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.