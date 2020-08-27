Expand / Collapse search
Meadows claims Pelosi 'wants to hide' Biden rather than debate because '47 years of rhetoric is all he has'

White House chief of staff accuses Democrats of trying to 'hoodwink the American people'

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Joe Biden's words are not backed up by facts, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tells Martha MacCallum on 'The Story.'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., suggested that Joe Biden not debate President Trump Thursday because she'd rather have him stay home than defend "47 years of rhetoric", White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told "The Story" Thursday.

"It's obvious what they want to do. They want to try to hide the vice president ... in the basement as long as they can so there are no tough questions ... in the hopes that they can hoodwink the American people," Meadows told host Martha MacCallum.

PELOSI SAYS BIDEN SHOULDN'T DEBATE TRUMP: 'I WOULDN'T LEGITMIZE A CONVERSATION WITH HIM'

Meanwhile, Meadows added, Pelosi continues to rebuff his attempts to negotiate on another coronavirus aid bill.

Meadows on Pelosi signaling no debates: '47 years of rhetoric vs. 4 years of a real record'Video

The former North Carolina congressman described a phone call with the House Speaker as "25 minutes of nothing ... she is hoping that she can spin her story just like Joe Biden is hoping to spin his story."

"Forty-seven years of service and you have two bills which the vice president actually passed, one of which he is running away from and that we are having to fix," Meadows said. "Give me the accomplishments from the first 100 days of this president up against the accomplishments of the last 47 years."

