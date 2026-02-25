Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Politics

Scenes from the chamber: Trump touts economy, faces Democratic pushback at the State of the Union

President Donald Trump highlighted economic strength, honored American heroes and faced Democratic protests during his State of the Union address.

Kiera McDonald By Kiera McDonald , Hannah Brennan Fox News
  • President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address
    Image 1 of 16

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol. (Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

  • Green with sign at SOTU
    Image 2 of 16

    U.S. Rep. Al Green protests as President Donald Trump arrives to deliver the State of the Union address. (Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images))

  • Jack Hughes with his teammates
    Image 3 of 16

    Jack Hughes poses for a photo with Team USA members. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

  • Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MI) shout
    Image 4 of 16

    Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MI) shout during U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

  • U.S. First Lady Melania Trump presents US veteran Captain E. Royce Williams with the Medal of Honor during the State of the Union address.
    Image 5 of 16

    US First Lady Melania Trump presents US veteran Captain E. Royce Williams with the Medal of Honor. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)

  • US President Donald Trump applauds as US veteran Captain E. Royce Williams receives the Medal of Honor
    Image 6 of 16

    US President Donald Trump applauds as US veteran Captain E. Royce Williams receives the Medal of Honor. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

  • U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Eric Slover
    Image 7 of 16

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Eric Slover receives the Medal of Honor. (Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

  • Enrique Márquez, political prisoner of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro
    Image 8 of 16

    Enrique Márquez, political prisoner of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, hugs his niece Alejandra Gonzales after U.S. President Donald Trump reunited them. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

  • Marcus Coleman holds his daughter Dalilah Coleman
    Image 9 of 16

    Marcus Coleman holds his daughter Dalilah Coleman. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

  • Trump at SOTU podium
    Image 10 of 16

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

  • Trump purple heart moment at SOTU
    Image 11 of 16

    National Guard Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, who survived a November 2025 shooting attack in Washington, DC, receives a Purple Heart. (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

  • U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Scott Ruskan and Milly Cate McClymond
    Image 12 of 16

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Scott Ruskan, with camper Milly Cate McClymond whom he saved during the Texas floods, is honored. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

  • Trump speaks at SOTU
    Image 13 of 16

    Trump delivers the first official State of the Union of his second term. (Getty Images)

  • Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Brent Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Mary Coney Barrett are seen at the State of the Union address.
    Image 14 of 16

    Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Brent Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Mary Coney Barrett attend the State of the Union address. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

  • The George Washington gavel
    Image 15 of 16

    The George Washington gavel before U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers the first State of the Union address of his second term to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 24, 2026. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times/Pool via REUTERS)

  • US President Donald Trump shakes hands with members of Congress as he departs following his State of the Union address
    Image 16 of 16

    US President Donald Trump shakes hands with members of Congress as he departs. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kiera McDonald is a Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue