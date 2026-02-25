Trump's 'home run' SOTU speech sparks praise from conservatives online while leaving Democrats seething

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Many conservatives quickly took to social media to praise President Trump's State of the Union speech, which lasted just under two hours, energizing Republicans and riling Democrats.

"It’s not just an excellent speech, it’s mostly POTUS himself," conservative radio host Mark Levin posted on X. " He’s a truly historic leader. I know it drives DC nuts. Who cares."

"Trump is a colossus; an amazingly patriotic speech," FOX Business Senior Correspondent Charles Gasparino posted on X.

"This is the best State of the Union Address I've ever seen," conservative commentator Buck Sexton posted on X. "Not just by Trump. By any President."

"President Trump’s State of the Union put America’s greatness on full display—celebrating our war heroes, everyday heroes, and Olympic champions," former GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy posted on X.

"The President delivered a home run State of the Union tonight," GOP Rep. Chip Roy posted on X.

Democrats on social media struck a different tone, with many prominent faces of the party bashing the president as the speech developed, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom who accused Trump of "destroying the country" and posted "that was boring."

TRUMP TAKES DIRECT SOTU SWIPE AT DEMOCRATS OVER TAXES: 'TO HURT THE PEOPLE'

"That State of the Union speech by Trump was humiliating for both him and the Republican Party," liberal influencer Harry Sisson posted on X. "He rambled incoherently and Republicans clapped like seals the whole time no matter what was said. I’m glad military heroes were honored, but he lied the entire time."

Trump's speech, which was the longest State of the Union in history, focused on what he called a "turnaround for the ages" in the United States during his second term.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump invited a swath of various guests to the speech, including everyday Americans, Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, the U.S. men's hockey team fresh off their gold medal win, military members who acted heroically in the time of crisis and families who have suffered tragedy at the hands of illegal immigrants.

Trump's speech came as the GOP prepares to defend its majority in the House and Senate as the November midterms loom, and also as the nation prepares to celebrate its 250 years of independence.

"This July 4th, we will mark two and a half centuries of liberty and triumph, progress and freedom in the most incredible and exceptional nation ever to exist on the face of the earth. And you've seen nothing yet," Trump said. "We're going to do better and better and better. This is the golden age of America."

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report

