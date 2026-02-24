James Carville calls President Trump 'fat, sorry, sack of s---' in pre-SOTU rant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The architect of former President Bill Clinton’s political rise offered a profane preview of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, claiming he will face a "public humiliation" by November.

James Carville, known as the ‘Ragin Cajun’ for his raucous demeanor, claimed every member of Trump’s administration except top adviser Stephen Miller "hates" him. He delivered the remarks on the Politicon YouTube channel he shares with journalist Al Hunt.

"However bad you think this is, however much you see people in your own inner circle, in your military, in your staff, in your Congress, attorney on you, it's just starting," Carville said.

"You know how miserable you're going to be in November? You know, how f---ing miserable you are? Tens of millions of American people get a chance to tell you exactly what they think of you."

He addressed Trump as if he were watching, telling him to "sit still while I’m talking to you" and advising that "everybody is stabbing you in the back" before calling him a "fat, sorry, sack of s---."

He claimed the Pentagon has begun, or will begin, leaking information to hurt Trump "because your boy Pete can’t control s---," in an apparent reference to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"You can’t trust anyone: trust no one, right. OK, maybe Stephen Miller, I’ll give you that one. The Congress can’t stand you. They’re not going to pass s--- for you. They hate you. They know you’re going to bring them to staggering defeat."

Carville also claimed Congress is in disarray, alleging that his fellow Louisianan Mike Johnson "doesn’t know whether to wind his a-- or scratch his watch."

"You are the most unpopular president at this point in your term that we've ever had. They don't like you. You understand that? They don't like you. They don't like the way you smell and the way that you look. They don't like your fat stomach. They don 't like your stupid combover," Carville said, referring to the American people.

He also referenced the fact that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia ultimately decided to stop seeking prosecution of six federal lawmakers led by Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., who produced a video advising service members they can refuse lawful orders.

"When you lose Judge Jeanine… that’s kind of horrible," he said, referring to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, who is a former judge in Westchester County, N.Y. and ex-Fox News host.

"You're in the process of getting the living s--- kicked out of you. And how bad do you think this is? However much you see people in your own inner circle, in your military, your own staff, and your own Congress attorney on you. It's just starting."

Carville closed by wishing Trump "good health" but warned him a "public humiliation is happening as we speak."

"People [will] tell you exactly what the f--- they think of you, and I got news for you, it ain't very good," he said.

In response, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson called Carville an "irrelevant loser" who "rambles to an audience of no one."

"This is a sad example of late stage Trump Derangement Syndrome," Jackson told Fox News Digital.

"President Trump is focused on delivering on his many promises for the American people — driving down costs, tackling Bidenflation, deporting criminal illegal aliens, lowering crime rates, and more," she added.