Jasmine Crockett trashes Trump, boycotts his speech: 'The current state of our union is grim'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas said Tuesday that she would "boycott" President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech.

She blasted him as a "wannabe king" and described the present state of the union as "grim."

"Tonight, I will boycott Donald Trump's State of the Union address," she said in the statement. "The American people deserve better than a low-down, scamming wannabe king who plans to stand at that podium and spew more lies; and I refuse to legitimize the weaponization of the federal government, blatant lies and corruption, and the destruction of our Constitutional principles and democratic norms."

Crockett, who is currently running in the Texas Democratic U.S. Senate primary, said she was not sent to D.C. "to coddle Donald Trump's ego."

"Instead of wasting time listening to Donald Trump lie to the American people, I will be back in Texas talking with families about the true state of our union: cuts to SNAP and Medicaid, rogue ICE agents on our streets, the Epstein cover-up, attacks on the First Amendment, and the unlawful tariffs that have made life too expensive for Texans," she said in the statement.

TRUMP TOUTS ECONOMY, CLASHES WITH DEMOCRATS IN COMBATIVE STATE OF THE UNION

She indicated that the president has an "authoritarian agenda."

"The current state of our union is grim, but it is not permanent. I will spend tonight continuing the fight to actually strengthen the State of the Union," she said in the statement.

DEMOCRATS HAVE ‘DONE JASMINE CROCKETT DIRTY,’ IN ATTEMPT TO WOUND CAMPAIGN, GOP STRATEGIST TELLS MS NOW

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Wednesday morning.