Donald Trump

Jasmine Crockett trashes Trump, boycotts his speech: 'The current state of our union is grim'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is currently running for U.S. Senate

Alex Nitzberg
Texas Democratic voters doubt Jasmine Crockett could win statewide election Video

Texas Democratic voters doubt Jasmine Crockett could win statewide election

CNN's Arlette Saenz spoke to several Texas Democratic primary voters about their thoughts on whether Rep. Jasmine Crockett could win a Senate election.

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas said Tuesday that she would "boycott" President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech.

She blasted him as a "wannabe king" and described the present state of the union as "grim."

"Tonight, I will boycott Donald Trump's State of the Union address," she said in the statement. "The American people deserve better than a low-down, scamming wannabe king who plans to stand at that podium and spew more lies; and I refuse to legitimize the weaponization of the federal government, blatant lies and corruption, and the destruction of our Constitutional principles and democratic norms."

Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat from Texas and U.S. Senate candidate, during a debate at the 2026 Texas AFL-CIO COPE Convention in Georgetown, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. ( Bob Daemmrich/The Texas Tribune/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Crockett, who is currently running in the Texas Democratic U.S. Senate primary, said she was not sent to D.C. "to coddle Donald Trump's ego."

"Instead of wasting time listening to Donald Trump lie to the American people, I will be back in Texas talking with families about the true state of our union: cuts to SNAP and Medicaid, rogue ICE agents on our streets, the Epstein cover-up, attacks on the First Amendment, and the unlawful tariffs that have made life too expensive for Texans," she said in the statement.

TRUMP TOUTS ECONOMY, CLASHES WITH DEMOCRATS IN COMBATIVE STATE OF THE UNION

President Donald Trump delivers State of the Union address

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

She indicated that the president has an "authoritarian agenda."

"The current state of our union is grim, but it is not permanent. I will spend tonight continuing the fight to actually strengthen the State of the Union," she said in the statement.

DEMOCRATS HAVE ‘DONE JASMINE CROCKETT DIRTY,’ IN ATTEMPT TO WOUND CAMPAIGN, GOP STRATEGIST TELLS MS NOW

Democrats have ‘done Jasmine Crockett dirty,’ in attempt to wound campaign, GOP strategist tells MS NOW Video

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Wednesday morning.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

