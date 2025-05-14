Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Pete Rose eligible for Baseball Hall of Fame after reinstatement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

HISTORIC REINSTATEMENT – Pete Rose will be eligible for the Hall of Fame. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced Rose's ban has been lifted. "Shoeless" Joe Jackson and other deceased players were also removed from the league's permanently ineligible list. Continue reading …

STRONG REACTIONS – Major League Baseball's sweeping decision to reinstate Pete Rose, the all-time hit king whose legacy was stained by gambling, sparked mixed from fans. Rose. Continue reading …

PRESIDENTIAL IMPACT? – ESPN’s "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcaster Karl Ravech floated a theory about Pete Rose's reinstatement, saying Rob Manfred's meeting with President Donald Trump could have played a role. Continue reading …

TOUGH BREAK – On Tuesday, the Celtics confirmed Jayson Tatum ruptured his right Achilles tendon in Game 4 of the Eastern Semifinals against the Knicks. The team also said the star forward underwent "successful" surgery. Continue reading …

'PROTECT GIRLS SPORTS' – Multiple competitors and spectators arrived at the CIF Southern Section Division 3 Prelims wearing shirts that read "Protect Girls Sports." Some high schoolers alleged officials instructed them to remove attire that featured the verbiage, citing a CIF gender eligibility policy. Continue reading …

SPEAKING OUT – Some athletes said they are concerned about transgender athletes' participation as a public school district moves forward in the process of transferring to a different sports conference. Continue reading …

'ACCIDENTAL' – Jeff Sperbeck, the longtime agent, business partner and friend of John Elway, died as a result of blunt head trauma, the Riverside County (California) coroner confirmed. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – The 2025 NFL schedule will be released tonight. Stay up to date with everything you need to know. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Trey Hendrickson arrived at the Bengals facility on Tuesday, but he skipped offseason workouts. OutKick's NFL Senior writer Armando Salguero breaks down the latest developments as star pass rusher's crusade for a new contract continues. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – The Mavericks won the draft lottery. In June, Dallas will likely select Cooper Flagg with the top overall pick. FOX Sports' Nick Wright disputes the claim that the lottery is "rigged." Watch here …

