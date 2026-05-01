Simone Biles questions whether $23,000 for a red carpet glam is 'the new norm' in viral TikTok

Simone Biles is learning the hard way that going glam for a red carpet comes at a price. A very high price.

In a TikTok video posted this week, the Olympic gold medalist broke down the cost of her most recent red carpet appearance. And let’s just say, she’s not thrilled about it.

"We need to have a discussion… I just need to know if this is normal," Biles said at the start of the video. "I know going outside is expensive as f--k these days, but like is it this expensive, ok?"

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She explained that she had just attended a red carpet event and added up all the costs afterward. After factoring in her stylist, hair and makeup team, Biles revealed the total. And it clearly caught her off guard.

"Yeah, $22,000," she said. "Actually $23,000."

From there, she doubled down on the question that was clearly eating at her.

"I just want to know, is that f---ing normal? I get inflation, I get prices these days have gone up," she said. "But if that’s the new norm, y’all can have it. Y’all will never see me at another event. I’m going to sit my ass right here where it’s free."

She even admitted the whole thing has been bothering her more than expected.

"I’ve been kind of spiraling since then," she said. "And there’s no way you guys are paying these prices each and every time … there’s just no way."

Oof. This one should have stayed in the drafts.

Now, on the surface, there’s nothing inherently wrong with any of this. It’s Simone’s money. She can spend it however she wants.

But sharing that kind of sticker shock with an audience where plenty of people aren’t even spending $23,000 on their rent or mortgage for an entire year? That’s going to come across as at least a little tone deaf.

And, judging by the comments, the internet thought so, too.

"Damn. Talk about being out of touch."

"The gas station near me went from $3.95 to $4.59 overnight so going outside definitely is expensive but not for the reasons she thinks."

"I like her and wish her the best, but this is not it."

To be fair to Biles, she did preface the video by specifically addressing fellow celebrities, athletes and influencers. But that group makes up a very, very small percentage of her 5.6 million followers.

So maybe this could have been a group text?

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What’s also interesting is that even people in that world seem to think $23K is steep. Based on responses, the typical range for a red carpet glam team sounds closer to the $5,000-$6,000 range. Still absurd to the average person, but a far cry from what Biles paid.

And that’s kind of where this lands.

Again, she can spend whatever she wants. But you could definitely do this cheaper.

I say that as someone with exactly zero red carpet experience — so you know, grain of salt. But it feels similar to weddings. Some people drop $50,000 on one day. Others don’t. Both options exist.

Same deal here.

If anything, this feels like a missed opportunity. Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time. She has a massive platform. There are probably thousands of small designers, independent stylists and up-and-coming hair and makeup artists who would jump at the chance to work with her — and likely for a lot less than $23K.

Not for free, of course. But for exposure? Absolutely.

Instead of questioning whether she got ripped off, she could flip this into supporting smaller businesses and helping launch someone’s career.

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As for the event itself, Biles didn’t specify which red carpet outing this was for. But her most recent appearance came at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid. And she did look phenomenal.

Twenty-three thousand well spent!