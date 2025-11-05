Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Simone Biles reveals she underwent 'three plastic surgeries'

Biles revealed other 'fun facts' about herself as well

Ryan Gaydos
American Olympic legend Simone Biles revealed to her followers in a recent social media video that she had three plastic surgery operations performed.

Biles shared the tidbit of information during a "get ready with me video" last week on TikTok. She dished on a few facts about her life, including the surgeries.

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens pose on the ESPYs red carpet at the Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

"I've had three plastic surgeries and two of them you would never be able to tell," she said in the clip before urging her followers to "guess" which procedures she’s had done.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist had her husband, Chicago Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens, on speakerphone as she spoke into the camera.

She later revealed that she has dual citizenship in the U.S. and Belize. She said her mother is originally from Belize.

Simone Biles takes in a Bears-Packers game

Simone Biles poses for a photo before the game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Nov. 17, 2024. (Daniel Bartel/Imagn Images)

Biles continued rattling off more facts about herself.

She said when she was younger, she thought "only boys with the name Adam had an Adam’s apple." She added that when she did the commencement speech at Washington University it was the first time she’s ever worn a cap and gown.

She also told two facts that she thought were going to "p--- a lot of people off." She said she didn’t do her own laundry until she moved out and didn’t know how to work a dishwasher either.

Simone Biles at the Bears' 2024 Thanksgiving game

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles hangs out on the sidelines to see her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, play against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 28, 2024. (USA Today Sports)

Additionally, she revealed her true height, which is 4-foot-8.

Biles is considered to be the greatest female gymnast in Olympic history. She has yet to say whether she will be flipping into the 2028 Games, which are set to be held in Los Angeles.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

