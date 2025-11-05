Simone Biles reveals she underwent 'three plastic surgeries'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Olympic legend Simone Biles revealed to her followers in a recent social media video that she had three plastic surgery operations performed.

Biles shared the tidbit of information during a "get ready with me video" last week on TikTok. She dished on a few facts about her life, including the surgeries.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I've had three plastic surgeries and two of them you would never be able to tell," she said in the clip before urging her followers to "guess" which procedures she’s had done.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist had her husband, Chicago Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens, on speakerphone as she spoke into the camera.

She later revealed that she has dual citizenship in the U.S. and Belize. She said her mother is originally from Belize.

FRENCH CYCLIST CHARLES COSTE, WORLD'S OLDEST LIVING OLYMPIAN, DEAD AT 101

Biles continued rattling off more facts about herself.

She said when she was younger, she thought "only boys with the name Adam had an Adam’s apple." She added that when she did the commencement speech at Washington University it was the first time she’s ever worn a cap and gown.

She also told two facts that she thought were going to "p--- a lot of people off." She said she didn’t do her own laundry until she moved out and didn’t know how to work a dishwasher either.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, she revealed her true height, which is 4-foot-8.

Biles is considered to be the greatest female gymnast in Olympic history. She has yet to say whether she will be flipping into the 2028 Games, which are set to be held in Los Angeles.